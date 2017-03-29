Five things we learned about the Seahawks at the NFL meetings includes items on Richard Sherman, Colin Kaepernick and more.

There was an awful lot to sift through during the four days of the NFL league meetings in Phoenix this week.

To help you sort it out, here are the top five Seahawks-related things we learned.

1, Yep, the Seahawks are sending Richard Sherman a message.

By far the most noteworthy takeaway from the media sessions of Seattle general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll was their acknowledgement that they have listened to trade offers for Sherman instead of saying they would flat-out refuse to ever deal him, which might have been the expected response.

The questions came in the wake of rumors that Seattle would be willing to trade Sherman for the right price.

Carroll on Wednesday said he didn’t expect a trade to happen. And given the difficulty of making deals in the NFL, especially now that the free agent signing period is largely passed and the fact that from a football standpoint it would make little sense given Seattle’s sudden issues at cornerback, it would seem really unlikely.

But by not taking the opportunity presented by the questions to basically declare Sherman untradeable, the Seahawks are making it clear they do not want to go through another year with Sherman in 2017 like they did in 2016 when he had two on-field blowups resulting from disagreements with coaches, publicly questioned play calls and also stopped talking to many local reporters.

Carroll referred to 2016 as a challenging season for Sherman and said he is hoping for a “turnaround’’ in 2017.

It was about as strong a message as Carroll could send reiterating that no one player is bigger than the organization, even someone who has meant as much to the franchise as Sherman.

2, The Seahawks seem to think there’s more smoke than fire to rumors of Marshawn Lynch returning to football.

True, Carroll’s statement that Lynch is “entertaining’’ the possibility of a return was the first on-the-record confirmation from the Seahawks that the idea has at least gone through Lynch’s head.

But the overall sentiment expressed by the Seahawks seemed to be that they think a return is unlikely at best, evidenced most by Carroll’s statement that Lynch has not asked to be reinstated off of the Reserve/Retired list.

Lynch, of course, could, well, change course at any time and ask to be reinstated and then cause the Seahawks to release or trade him. One thing remains clear — if he does return, it will be with the Raiders and not the Seahawks.

3, Seattle will sign another backup quarterback at some point, but it almost certainly won’t be Colin Kaepernick.

It’s worth remembering that the Seahawks were already sure to sign another QB at some point over the next month or two even before Trevone Boykin’s arrests early Monday on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication in Dallas — teams need at least three just to get through training camp.

Boykin’s arrest undoubtedly makes finding another QB at least a little bit more of a priority. But you can probably forget any idea that the Seahawks would make a run at Colin Kaepernick.

Seattle simply won’t want to come close to paying Kaepernick what he will likely command — with the Seahawks still desiring to spend as little as they can on a backup to the durable Russell Wilson — and also can’t offer any real chance at being the starter other than in case of injury.

Carroll said the standard “we look at everybody’’ when asked Wednesday if the Seahawks would consider signing Kaepernick.

But Carroll also hinted strongly that he doesn’t really expect the Seahawks to have to make that decision.

“I’m glad we’ve played against him enough to know how to play against him, so wherever he winds up, we’ll be ready to play him,’’ he said.

4, Germain Ifedi, the team’s 2016 first-round pick, is moving back to right tackle.

The biggest Seahawks’ lineup news to come from the meetings arrived via statements from both Schneider and Carroll that newly-signed free agent Oday Aboushi will start his Seattle career at right guard, which means Ifedi will likely move to right tackle. Seattle initially drafted Ifedi as a right tackle a year ago before quickly moving him to guard.

But the addition of Aboushi means Ifedi can go back to right tackle where he will compete with Garry Gilliam in what shapes up to be maybe the most intriguing position battle in training camp — the team could save all of Gilliam’s potential $1.8 million salary if it were to release him before the season.

“We drafted (Ifedi) as a right tackle that could play right guard,’’ Carroll said. “We’ve used that flexibility already. He’s excited about the chance to play outside if that’s what we want him to do.’’

5, Carroll is way more excited about the offensive line than you probably are.

Carroll waxed enthusiastic — something that he admittedly is as adept at as anybody around — about not only Aboushi but also Luke Joeckel, the team’s other free agent offensive line signee. Joeckel will start out at left tackle where he will battle George Fant. Carroll, though, said the team remains high on Fant, suggesting that he could simply get something of a redshirt year to watch and learn in 2017 if Joeckel wins the job, as his $8 million salary suggests the team expects to happen.

Carroll, though, said the team remains high on the long-term prospects of Fant and all of its young offensive linemen and said their continued maturation along with the addition of the two veterans could mean vast improvement for the line in 2017.

“That’s why there’s such an excitement about us, we know we’re going to get better,’’ Carroll said. “We took the hit this year to get these guys in early as they did—we were the youngest NFL offensive line—and we’re going to benefit from that. Hopefully the addition of Luke and Oday is going to help these guys.’’