Want to learn more about Seahawks' second-round pick Malik McDowell? Here are five things to know, including one about his weird recruiting saga.

1, He was first famous because of his weird recruiting saga.

The short version of the story: McDowell wanted to go to Michigan State. His mom, Joya Crowe, didn’t want him to go to Michigan State. “I do not want him to go to Michigan State, but I’m OK with the other three schools,” Crowe said in a radio interview, according to MLive.com. “That’s exactly what I told him, that’s how I feel.”

According to MLive.com, she added, “Everybody wants Malik to make this decision on his own, but Malik probably can’t tell you nothing about their academics. People don’t understand that Malik is not mature enough to make this decision. If I felt he was mature enough, and he came to me and said, ‘This is what Michigan State has to offer, education, football, the D-Line coach has this background … this, this and this, lay it out. But if y’all call and ask Malik, he’s just gonna say comfort, I’m comfortable.’”

McDowell and his father, meanwhile, intended him to play at Michigan State, signing a piece of paper, and if this whole thing sounds confusing, that’s pretty much the point. It was one of those weird recruiting dramas that plays out every year or two.

“We’ve been giving him a lot of support, especially now, because he’s a pretty stressed out kid,” his high-school coach, Tim Conley, told MLive.com at the time. “He was shoveling snow all day trying to make (his mother) happy.”

McDowell, of course, eventually ended up at Michigan State.

2, ESPN analyst Todd McShay once thought he was a top-10 prospect.

Some early mock drafts had McDowell in the top half of the first round before he played his junior season at Michigan State, and he was named a preseason All-American by ESPN.

McDowell told reporters before the season that the only way he was going pro after his junior season was if he was a top-three pick in the draft. “If I’m not top three I’m not leaving,” he said at Michigan State’s media day. “Really.”

On a conference call with reporters, ESPN analyst Todd McShay said he thought McDowell was one of the “10 best prospects” before the season and still thought he was “the most naturally talented interior defensive lineman rushing the quarterback in the class.”

3, One reason he fell to the second round: questions about his effort.

In that same conference call with reporters, McShay laid out the questions McDowell faced last season and continued to face throughout the draft process. Mainly, that he didn’t always play with the same effort.

“As the losses started to pile up, the effort started to go in the tank,” McShay said. “I can understand how teams are going to pass on him because of the risk of using a first-round pick on a player that you think could potentially quit on you.”

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said McDowell “runs hot and cold”; in some games he looked like a top-15 pick while in others he looked like a fourth-rounder.

After the Seahawks drafted him, McDowell, who dealt with injuries last season, said he was “motivated” by his shot in the NFL.

4, One of his favorite players growing up as a Lions fan: Cliff Avril.

McDowell is from Detroit, and he played at Michigan State, so he naturally grew up a Lions fan. At the combine, McDowell talked about his favorite Lions players and mentioned Ndamukong Suh. But he also mentioned Cliff Avril, now one of his teammates on the Seahawks.

He also told reporters he knew Frank Clark from Clark’s days at Michigan and had watched Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett.

5, He believes he is a dominant player.

That’s the word he used — dominant — when asked what kind of player the Seahawks were getting. So at the least he doesn’t lack confidence.