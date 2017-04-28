New Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin has an amazing backstory. Find out five things about him.

The Seahawks drafted Central Florida cornerback Shaquill Griffin in the third round on Friday.

1, He’s a twin.

Shaquill Griffin was born 16 seconds after his brother, Shaquem, who is a linebacker at Central Florida. According to a story in the Orlando Sentinel, Shaquem was 4 years old when he had his left hand amputated; he had amniotic band syndrome, a birth defect.

2, He could have gone to more prestigious schools than Central Florida but didn’t because of his brother.

Griffin had offers from bigger schools, including Miami, but turned them down because he only wanted to go to a school that would take both him and Shaquem.

So they ended up at Central Florida together, and when Shaquem didn’t play much in his first three seasons at the school and thought of transferring, Shaquill said he would have transferred, too.

“My journey was doing everything I could to make sure he was OK,” Shaquill told the Orlando Sentinel. “Right now, I just want to make sure everybody is set [in] my family. I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure they’re OK.”

3, He’s fast.

He ran the fourth-fastest time (4.38 seconds) at the combine among cornerbacks. It was that combine that helped launch him into the national discussion as a prospect

4, The NFL was his backup plan.

He really wanted to be a motivational speaker to use his “platform to reach everybody.” He started his own track team when he was 15 years old in St. Petersburg, the St. Pete Nitro Track Club, and one day, he told the Orlando Sentinel, he would like to build an athletic facility for the community.

“We don’t have anything here that’s like that and money is an issue sometimes with people,” Shaquill told the paper. “I want to be able to help out and give back to people and give them something nice to be able to train at and get a chance to get a head start on things.

“And just continue to push out my brother’s story while I reach out to kids.”

5, His brother, Shaquem, had a great reaction when the Seahawks drafted him.

“I think he just ran out,” Shaquil said. “I didn’t see him. He was too excited. He just ran out. I didn’t get a chance to see the expression on his face. He knew the word when the phone started ringing.”