Here are five takeaways from the snap counts for the Seahawks in Sunday’s 26-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons, in no particular order.

1, Jimmy Graham was on the field for 63 of 66 offensive snaps, which would seem to put to rest any last worry anyone might have had about his knee. Graham has played 55, 47, 40 and 63 snaps the last four games. The tight end spot will be one to watch this week with it unclear if Luke Willson will be available. If so, Nick Vannett will undoubtedly play more. He saw the first action of his career Sunday with three snaps.

2, Talk about making the most of your opportunities. Alex Collins played just two snaps, but scored a touchdown on one and caught a key third-down pass to keep alive the drive for the winning field goal on the other. In similar fashion, rookie center Joey Hunt saw the first action of his career when he lined up at fullback on Christine Michael’s 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter. J’Marcus Webb was also in on that play, accounting for the one snap each played.

3, Christine Michael is indeed showing some impressive durability, playing 73 percent of the snaps — he has played 63 percent or more of snaps every game this season.

4, The Seahawks played base defense more than they had any game this season — 60 percent, the number of snaps in which Kevin Pierre-Louis was on the field. Seattle hadn’t played more than 50 percent (the game against the Rams) in any other game. Jeremy Lane played 39 percent as the nickelback. The Seahawks obviously went base more to counter Atlanta’s running game and use of its backs in the passing game, as well as its use of multi-tight end sets.

5, Tony McDaniel picked up the slack for the lack of depth up front to play a whopping 66 percent of the snaps — 44 of 67 — after having not played more than 39.4 percent in any game this season. Seattle was a little thin up front with Frank Clark and Quinton Jefferson unavailable and then Michael Bennett hurt in the third quarter. Bennett still played 43 snaps, 64 percent, meaning he was on his way to another 90 percent game or so before being injured. Bennett had played 88.7 percent or more of the snaps in the first four games.

