Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks wouldn't buy their way to a better offensive line, gave a lukewarm assessment of cornerback Jeremy Lane and talked about positions that needed more depth.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll met with the media for his final press conference of the 2016 season. Here are five takeaways:

1, Don’t expect the Seahawks to spend big on the offensive line in free agency.

At least not according to Carroll. The Seahawks spent by far the least amount of money in the NFL on the offensive line this season. Carroll was asked directly if he thought the Seahawks needed to spend more money on the line. His answer was illuminating.

“I don’t think that way,” Carroll said. “That’s now how we — ‘OK, let’s take money and put it here and all of a sudden you’re going to get better.’ You’ve got to get guys that can play worthy of it, and when they demonstrate that then they get paid. We’ve shown that we understand that and are committed to that mentality. I don’t think you can just buy your way to it. We’re not going to do that. We’re not going to go out and spend a ton of money in free agency on one guy to try to save the day. That’s now how we function at all.”

The most interesting part of that quote: “We’re not going to go out and spend a ton of money in free agency to try to save the day.”

The Seahawks ranked 25th in the NFL in rushing yards after finishing in the top four in each of the last four seasons. Pro Football Focus also ranked Seattle’s offensive line the worst in the NFL this season.

A lot can change during free agency, and it’s difficult for Carroll to say too much about possible changes at this point. But he has been bullish on developing his young offensive line.

“We bring the young guys up, develop them and make them a part of this program,” he said. “Then as they go and they earn their opportunities, then we’ll reward them as we can. I hope that it’s really clear that that’s the way we’ve done this, with a really clear intent. John has done a fantastic job of managing that, and we’re in position to have another really good team coming back in another year. Not every team can say that. We’re proud of that, but we ain’t satisfied. That’s just where the starting point is as we embark on this next year coming up.”

2, Carroll gave cornerback Jeremy Lane a lukewarm assessment.

The Seahawks signed Lane to a four-year contract worth $23 million, including $11 million guaranteed. It was, at the time, a common sense signing: The Seahawks couldn’t afford to keep linebacker Bruce Irvin, so they spent less money on Lane, who would play the majority of the snaps as Seattle’s third corner to counter receiver-heavy offensive formations.

Lane played 71 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps this season, basically making him a starter. But Carroll gave Lane a tepid review when asked about how Lane played this season.

“He played a lot of football this year,” Carroll said. “He was in the middle of a lot. I thought he battled. I would always want him to tackle better. I thought he missed some chances in his tackling, but he competed his tail off. He was in a lot of hot spots throughout the year, and when he had to jump outside, he did a nice job for us.”

It was mild, but “he played a lot of football this year” is pretty clear Carroll-speak for Lane struggled this season. Lane got beat for a deep touchdown against the Packers, and, as Carroll pointed out, struggled tackling.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lane allowed 49 completions on 70 passing attempts and also gave up four touchdowns. Quarterback’s had a 114.5 quarterback rating when teams threw at Lane.

Lane will likely be back with the Seahawks, but the Seahawks will likely find players to push him at nickel corner in the offseason.

3, Pete Carroll mentioned three areas where he wants to improve depth: the secondary, linebacker and offensive line.

Carroll talked a lot about wanting to create more competition (more on that later), and he singled out the secondary, linebacker and the offensive line where he would like to see that happen.

Here is what he had to say about each of those position groups:

The secondary: “We’ve got to get Earl (Thomas) back, get the corner thing squared away,” Carroll said. “I think that’s one of them. We will certainly be looking at that in the draft. That will be one of the areas.”

That’s interesting because of a) Carroll’s lukewarm assessment of cornerback Jeremy Lane and b) the Seahawks have never drafted a corner higher than the fourth round in any of Carroll or John Schneider’s seven drafts together.

Linebacker: “We need some youth at the linebacker spot now,” Carroll said. “Bobby (Wagner) and K.J. (Wright) played thousands of plays this year between the two of them and were extremely successful. But we need to address that. We didn’t get anybody that really made a difference in the last couple of years to really fight to take those guys’ jobs. Think if somebody could battle K.J. and Bobby for their starting time? Well, that’s what we need to draft towards. So we will be looking there.”

The Seahawks have only drafted one linebacker — Kevin Pierre-Louis, in the fourth round in 2014 — in the last four seasons. Wagner was a first-team All-Pro and Wright had a Pro Bowl-caliber season. But Carroll wants more depth behind them.

Offensive line: “The offensive line will continue to be an area of focus,” Carroll said. “It will be.”

See: takeaway No. 1.

4, DeShawn Shead’s knee injury leaves the Seahawks secondary uncertain.

Carroll wasn’t specific about Shead’s knee injury other than to say it was a “significant ACL injury.” He also said, “It’s going to be all the way until next season before he really gets to start seeing how far along he is, and if he can come back.”

Shead’s injury and his uncertain status for next season leaves the Seahawks with questions at cornerback. Jeremy Lane, as previously noted, struggled as the team’s third corner. Other than that, the Seahawks have a bunch of young and mostly unproven cornerbacks: DeAndre Elliott and Neiko Thorpe. Both played after Shead went out against the Falcons.

At this point, the Seahawks don’t have a clear option to start the season opposite Richard Sherman.

5, Carroll is attentive to complacency.

The core of the Seahawks is still mostly the same group of players from 2013: Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, K.J. Wright, Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson, Jermaine Kearse.

That’s a lot of players who have played a lot of football together. Carroll has always valued that consistency and continuity, but the counterargument is that complacency and staleness can set in.

Carroll said he worries about that every season, and it’s also why he harped on creating more competition heading into next season: He doesn’t want even his best players to feel secure.

“We need to maintain the competition,” Carroll said. “That’s really what feeds this is being competitive. John continuing to fill the roster with guys that can battle and push. Competition puts a lot of that stuff to the side, and that’s what we’ve always stood for. We’ve got to make sure the guys feel it.

“I mentioned to them that there’s going to be a whole slew of guys coming into this team, just like there was last year. And if you want to hold our spot, you better get right. You better work out and get strong and get fast and be ready for the challenges that the other guys bring because we’re going to give them an opportunity. The theme of competition is so crucial that it drives you behind that complacency.

“I haven’t seen these guys like that at all. We have such good leadership and the guys stand for exactly the right stuff and they’re willing to put it out there and put it on the field. But I’m always concerned about that.