Five Seahawks will sit out this week to go through a Regenokine process with plans to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Following the recent success linebacker K.J. Wright had with a Regenokine process to help his knee, the Seahawks will have five more players, all likely starters, undergo a similar procedure this week — defensive linemen Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, offensive lineman Luke Joeckel, receiver Tyler Lockett and linebacker Michael Wilhoite.

Regenokine is a process defined as which “anti-inflammatory factors are removed from the patient’s blood, manipulated, and then reinjected into the painful areas.’’

While the process itself originated in Germany, versions of it are legal and available in the United States — former Mariners pitchers Danny Hultzen and Charile Furbush went through it in Arizona in past years.

Wright had the process two weeks ago and came back to play last Friday against the Chiefs and said later he felt “1000 percent’’ better than he had. Wright had the process done on his knee. Fellow linebacker D.J. Alexander also went through it last week but did not play against the Chiefs.

Bennett had knee surgery last season and Carroll said that’s the area on which he will be treated. Lockett is still recovering from tibia and fibula fractures suffered last Dec. 24 against Arizona.

Carroll said the hope is that all will have similar success to Wright and be available for the first regular season game on Sept. 10 against Green Bay.

“They will be gone this week to do their stuff and then they will be back and meet us in Oakland (where the Seahawks finish the preseason on Thursday),’’ Carroll said, though it’s not expected any would see action against the Raiders.

Carroll said the decision was made for each of the five — all projected starters at their positions — to have the process after seeing the results of Wright and Alexander.

“Our guys who have gone through it have really been positive about it,’’ Carroll said. “Brought back really good reinforcing thoughts. So just kind of banking on that. We’ve got a number of different situations on guys we are anxious to see. But we are going to find out.’’

Lockett going through the procedure means he won’t have played in the preseason — he has sat out every game so far.

But Carroll said he is not worried about Lockett not being available for the regular season opener noting that he practiced fully last week.

“He practiced well last week and did a good job competing,’’ Carroll said. “Wanted to make sure and get him through. The idea was the best (case scenario was he would play) the last game of the preseason. That’s what the thought was. But after we saw him last week a little bit of a new thought here. Wanted to go ahead and give him this treatment and see if we can take care of him and really make him strong so he can battle next week and play in the game.’’

Avril had sports hernia surgery in the offseason, Wilhoite has been battling a calf issue and Joeckel had knee surgery last season.

In other personnel news. …

— Carroll said defensive lineman Frank Clark has been dealing with a sore wrist and was due to see a specialist after Monday’s practice. He did not practice on Monday.

— RB C.J. Prosise, who has missed the last two games with a groin issue, practiced Monday and Carroll said he “looks like he has a chance to make it back.’’

— RB Thomas Rawls, who has been out the last two weeks with an ankle injury, did not practice Monday but Carroll said he should practice Tuesday. “We’ll figure out what that means’’ in regards to whether Rawls will play Thursday.

— With Joeckel out, Oday Aboushi will start at left guard which would seem a strong indication the team is leaning toward handing Mark Glowinski the starting job at right guard to open the season. Carroll said Glowinski “has done a really good job’’ and that he is “really fired up’’ about how Glowinski has played so far.

— Carroll said CB DeShawn Shead and DL Dion Jordan are “a long ways from home yet. They are not right around the corner’’ as each tries to make it back from knee surgeries. That appears to mean to expect both to start the year on the lists on which they are currently on – Shead on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) and Jordan on the NFI (Non-Football Injury). That would mean each could come back as soon as week six. Carroll said Shead is further along in his recovery than Jordan.