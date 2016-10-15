Five players to watch for the Seahawks against Atlanta Sunday include tight end Jimmy Graham and running back Christine Michael.

Here are five Seahawks particularly interesting to watch in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

They are listed in no particular order.

1, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis: Pierre-Louis, a third-year player out Boston College, will get the second start of his career — the first coming last year against Carolina when Bobby Wagner was injured and K.J. Wright moved to middle linebacker and Pierre-Louis started in Wright’s place on the weakside. Sunday, Pierre-Louis will start at strongside linebacker, a position where he typically lines up closer to the line and can have rushing the passer, coverage and run defense responsibilities. Pierre-Louis is starting in place of Mike Morgan, who had sports hernia surgery Oct. 4. Morgan has played only 32 percent of snaps this season, coming off the field in nickel situations. That’s likely to also be the plan with Pierre-Louis, though it’d be interesting to see if the way Atlanta plays — often with two running backs and two tight ends — might compel the Seahawks to leave him out there more often. For Pierre-Louis, the game marks what will be his best chance to create a role for himself on the defense with Morgan on IR and forced to sit out at least eight weeks. Cassius Marsh and Jordan Tripp could also play the SLB spot, if needed.

2, TE Jimmy Graham: Graham is coming off two big games and now appears to be the healthiest he has been all season — recall that he was actually listed as questionable for the game against the Jets due to back spasms before catching six passes for 113 yards. Now he gets to go against a leaky Atlanta defense that may use two rookies to cover him often — weakside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and safety Keanu Neal. Each are promising, but Graham will be a big task for them.

3, CBs Jeremy Lane and DeShawn Shead: A lot was rightly made this week of the probable Richard Sherman-Julio Jones matchup.But Atlanta had little trouble with Denver last week despite Jones catching just two passes for 29 yards — meaning, he is far from the Falcons’ only threat. If Sherman covers Jones, the Seahawks still need Shead and Lane to do their jobs, as well, and they figure to be pretty busy. Mohamed Sanu had a nice game against the Seahawks last year while with the Bengals with five catches for 59 yards, most seeming to come at pretty key times.

4, RB Christine Michael: Much has also been made the last few weeks of Seattle’s uncharacteristic 3.3-yards per carry average so far. Russell Wilson’s injury has had a lot to do with that, as has playing a few decent run defenses. Wilson should be healthier and that could open up more running lanes for Michael, who has played well so far but needs to continue to show he has the durability and consistency needed to carry the running attack until Thomas Rawls returns.

5, RT Garry Gilliam: Atlanta second-year defensive end Vic Beasley keyed the defensive effort against Denver with 3.5 sacks, usually lining up on the left side and having his way with Denver right tackle Ty Sambrailo. Beasley figures to match up often Sunday with Gilliam, who like most of the rest of the offensive line is coming off one of his better games of pass protection against the Jets.