The Seahawks enter the 2017 season relatively healthy. But last year's injuries leave lingering questions about how much Seattle can count on certain players.

Paul Richardson, WR

During the preseason, Richardson worked as the other starting receiver in the base offense alongside Doug Baldwin. The team is showing faith that he will be able to build on his fast finish in 2016 when he had 15 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the last four games — two regular season and two in the playoffs. But Richardson, entering the final year of his contract, also has to stay healthy and show he can produce week in and week out to show he has a long-erm future with the team.

Jimmy Graham, TE

A lot has been made of how the Seahawks have used Graham during his two years in Seattle. But during his first season, the team felt he was just hitting his stride when he suffered a knee injury in Week 11. And last year the team felt it took him awhile to get back into playing shape as he recovered from that injury. This year, though, there are no excuses as Graham is healthy and has had two years in the system. The main goal for this season is to get Graham more targets in the red zone and improve on the six touchdowns he had last season.

Luke Joeckel, OL

Joeckel, coming off a spotty career in Jacksonville that ended when the team decided not to exercise an option on his contract, might not have been quite the player fans had in mind when Seattle set about improving its offensive line in the offseason. But the Seahawks professed to be thrilled to get him for a one-year deal worth up to $8 million and are counting on Joeckel to solidify the left side of the offensive line.

Frank Clark, DE

Clark took a significant step forward with his play in his second season a year ago with 10 sacks, second on the team behind the 11½ of Pro Bowler Cliff Avril. It was a performance that seemed to justify the gamble the team took in drafting him in the second round in 2015. Seattle will need more of the same in 2017.

Richard Sherman, CB

After an offseason in which the team publicly acknowledged it would consider trading him, Sherman is back for a seventh season with the Seahawks, knowing he could be in line for a new contract with Seattle in a year — or potentially heading elsewhere. One way or the other, something figures to give following this season. But even if his future is uncertain, Sherman has seemed fully invested in the Seahawks throughout the preseason and highly motivated to show he’s still the best cornerback in the NFL on any given Sunday.