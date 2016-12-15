Our list of five Seahawks in Thursday night's game against the Rams includes Michael Bennett, Jermaine Kearse and Justin Britt.

Here are five Seahawks who are particularly intriguing to watch in Thursday night’s game against the Rams, in no particular order. And this is another non-Russell Wilson edition. Wilson and how he rebounds from five interceptions may be the biggest story in this game. I wrote about that earlier this week, so in this space, here are five others who bear watching.

RB Alex Collins: I’d expect the Seahawks to really try to run it against the Rams — maybe possibly flipping the 39-26 run-pass ratio of the Green Bay game the other way. Thomas Rawls would undoubtedly get the lion’s share of that work. But if Seattle really runs it a ton, he won’t be able to do it all on his own. And with Troymaine Pope hurt, Collins – a fifth-round pick this year — could be called on for some critical snaps. Collins got as much action last week as at any time in his career — 23 yards on seven carries and three receptions for 33 yards. Admittedly, much of it came after the contest was decided. But coach Pete Carroll said he saw a lot that he liked — well, until the end, when Collins fumbled the ball away in the final minutes. “He ran tough,’’ Carroll said. “Unfortunately the ball went on the ground one time. But he ran tough. He was very sick in the game and he played anyway, he was sick before he lost the ball. He’s done a lot of good things for us and just applying himself, working hard, his habits, his approach has been admirable. We have no hesitations to put him in the game.”

DE Michael Bennett: Along with Wilson’s interceptions, the other big story of last week was the Seattle pass rush and its inability to consistently get to Rodgers — the Seahawks had just three quarterback hits and one sack. Seattle, in fact, has just one sack in the last three games, a downturn that has oddly coincided with the return of Bennett, who came back for the Carolina game after missing the previous five weeks. Bennett has no sacks — and no quarterback hits — in his two games back after recording 13 QB hits and three sacks in his first six games. Bennett says he’s fine physically and he had some good plays against the run last week. But everyone would probably feel a little better if he hits Jared Goff a time or two.

FS Steven Terrell: Carroll and defensive coordinator Kris Richard said Terrell wasn’t to blame for what went wrong against Green Bay, and a review of the game shows that most of the big pass plays were directed elsewhere. Also true is that Terrell is being held to an almost impossibly high standard in stepping in for Earl Thomas. But fair or not, there will be intense scrutiny of all Terrell does as he replaces Thomas. And fair to note or not, but a reality of the situation, is that Seattle is 0-2 in the games Terrell has played all of in place of Thomas. Terrell starting and playing all of a win is the next step needed to ease some of the questions about that transition.

WR Jermaine Kearse: I wrote a lengthy piece about what could happen at the receiver spot earlier this week and it’s hard to add much more to that other than that it will be interesting to see how the receiver snaps work out against the Rams, and then what that may mean going forward.

C Justin Britt: Britt’s transition to center was still something of a work in progess when the Seahawks played the Rams in Los Angeles, a 9-3 loss in which the Seahawks had trouble protecting (though Wilson was actually sacked only twice as he made a premium of getting rid of the ball at the first glance of trouble, with the Seahawks going with a fair share of max protect looks when they decided to throw it downfield). The matchup of the Rams’ defensive line — particularly tackle Aaron Donald — against Seattle’s offensive line remains the most worrisome aspect of this game. According to Pro Football Focus, Britt was the only Seattle OL not to allow at least two quarterback pressures in the first game, and he’s progressed since then, emerging as the leader of a Seattle offensive front that otherwise remains still with some proving to do. He’ll need to help set a confident tone early for the Seattle OL otherwise memories of tough days of yore may return quickly.