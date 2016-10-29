Our list of Seahawks to watch against the Saints Sunday includes tight end Jimmy Graham, making a return to his former home.

Here are five Seahawks I’m particularly intrigued to watch in Sunday’s game at New Orleans, in no particular order:

1, TE Jimmy Graham: We didn’t get to find out what Graham thinks about his return to New Orleans since he didn’t talk to the media this week — he had been scheduled to on Friday but it didn’t happen. I wrote a little bit about it for my game preview, anyway. And on Friday, coach Pete Carroll said he had talked to Graham about what figure to be some high emotions heading back to New Orleans, where Graham played from 2010-14 before his trade to Seattle. “I’ve talked to Jimmy to see how worked up he is,’’ Carroll said. “Sometimes it’s a big deal to a guy and sometimes it isn’t. He’s very centered and focused on what we’re doing, I’m not worried about it at all.”

2, LT George Fant: Unless Bradley Sowell really shows in the pre-game warmups he’s ready — and it sounds like Sowell is working pretty darn hard to do just that — then Fant will get the start. It’s obviously a huge leap for a guy who was a college basketball star and last played football in junior high (I detailed his history during training camp). Much else of what happened this week — Russell Wilson’s and Michael Bennett’s new injuries, for instance — sort of buried the potential of the Fant start a little bit. How it develops Sunday could have huge implications on the rest of the season, though.

3, DE Frank Clark: Clark will likely get the start at defensive end in place of Bennett. Clark has proven to be a good pass rusher, but will need to be more of an everydown defensive end for as long as Bennett is out. The good news is that the Saints pretty much just throw it all the time, so this won’t be a game where the run defense will be taxed as much as some others down the road. Still, this could be the beginning of an extended run of the Seahawks needing Clark to be consistent, every down player.

4, CB Kelcie McCray: McCray will get his third straight start at strong safety in place of Kam Chancellor after having been one of the stars of the win against Arizona, with 108 total snaps — the most in the NFL this season. His coverage skills will be tested even more greatly against the Saints, as well as the ability to make sure tackles in space. Every game that McCray continues to play well, though, also creates some implications for the off-season. While McCray will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, Chancellor will be entering the final season of his contract, one in which there is just $1 million in dead money, with the potential that the Seahawks could save $7.125 million by releasing him.

5, RB Christine Michael: Running backs coach Sherman Smith had some frank words for Michael this week, saying he needs to run more physically. With Thomas Rawls remaining out for a few more weeks, Michael remains the main man in Seattle’s backfield, though the hope will be that maybe more mobility from Russell Wilson and the return of fullback Will Tukuafu as a lead blocker will help things. However the case, the Seahawks need to get more out of their running game Sunday to keep the Saints offense — and a Seattle defense that played an absurd number of snaps last week — off the field as much as possible.