Here are five Seahawks I am particularly eager to watch Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals

1, CB Richard Sherman: So how will Sherman respond after the blowup last week? If history is any indication, probably just fine. Coach Pete Carroll indicated on Friday it’s not even worth thinking about. “Normal week,’’ Carroll said of Sherman’s approach in practice this week. “And really good week.” Also interesting will be how the Seahawks use him. Because Larry Fitzgerald lines up so much in the slot, Sherman doesn’t typically follow him. But would the Seahawks try to get Sherman on Michael Floyd, who despite a somewhat slow start may still be Arizona’s most dangerous non-Fitzgerald receiver? Or just play everything straight up?

2, SS Kelcie McCray: McCray will get another start at strong safety if Kam Chancellor is again out, which seems more likely than not. Other than his involvement in the miscommunication play, McCray appeared to acquit himself pretty well against Atlanta. He started last year at Arizona in Seattle’s 36-6 win in the regular season finale, which also clinched a fourth straight fewest-points-allowed title, and said on Friday that experience should help him if he has to start again Sunday. Sure tackling on David Johnson will be a must.

3, DE/LB Cassius Marsh: Marsh had some nice moments last week as a rush end, including a sack in the fourth quarter. With Kevin Pierre-Louis out he may also see more time at strongside linebacker. If so (Carroll did not specifically say on Friday who will start there), the game would obviously represent a big opportunity for Marsh, a third-year player who does not have an official start in his career.

4, LT Bradley Sowell: Sowell is returning to the stadium he called home the last three years as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Sowell has made clear it was his choice to leave as a free agent, so there may not be much of a revenge angle necessarily. But he’d obviously be eager to show he is worthy of having become a starter with the Seahawks after spending his last two years in Arizona as a reserve. He also has a key role trying to block Markus Golden (six sacks) and Chandler Jones (four) on the edge. Also worth watching on the OL is rookie Germain Ifedi, who struggled mightily last week and will be expected to play better. Pro Football Focus wrote of Ifedi against Atlanta that he “recorded a horrendous 47.5 pass block grade and a 35.7 run block grade. The 31st selection last year’s draft allowed three pressures on 43 pass snaps.”

5, TE Jimmy Graham: Can Graham find the same open spots he has the last few weeks going against an Arizona secondary that likes to think of itself as ranking with Seattle’s as among the best in the NFL? Graham has been a life saver for the Seattle offense the last few weeks with 18 catches for 302 yards and one catch of at least 25 yards in each game. He has been as big of a reason as any that the Seahawks have averaged exactly 30 points the last three games after scoring just 15 in the first two. But with Russell Wilson still likely to be less than his usual self running, the Seahawks will need continued big efforts from Graham to boost the offense. Safety Tony Jefferson and maybe Tyrann Mathieu figure to get matched up most often on Graham. As noted by Pro Football Focus, Graham has become a serious slot threat for opposing defenses this year, as he has caught 10 of 11 targets for 171 yards and a touchdown, while leading tight ends in Slot Yards Per Route Run with 3.89.