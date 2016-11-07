Our list of five Seahawks to watch Monday night against the Bills includes Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and Christine Michael.

Here are five Seahawks I’m particularly interested to watch against Buffalo Monday night, in no particular order:

SLB Brock Coyle: The third-year player from Montana is likely to get his second straight start at strongside linebacker, a position that is somewhat new to him after he played primarily middle linebacker throughout his Seattle career. The Seahawks moved him to SLB last week after injuries to Mike Morgan and then Kevin Pierre-Louis, and Coyle was on the field about half the game against the Saints. He could play more this week against a Buffalo team that runs it almost 48 percent of the time — fifth-most in the NFL entering the weekend.

Pierre-Louis is healthy again, but coach Pete Carroll indicated this week that Coyle will again get the start. Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner says Coyle deserves it after how he played against the Saints. “I think Brock did really, really well for a guy who has never played SAM before and was kind of just thrown into the mix,’’ Wagner said. “I felt like everybody knew that he could do it because he was so smart and so athletic, he is capable of doing that. So I think a lot of the coaches as well as us, we trust him. He cares so much, he is studying his ass off and doing good.’’

DE Damontre Moore: The Seahawks signed Moore early last week, looking for additional depth to help replace Michael Bennett for the next 2-3 weeks or however long Bennett will be out after having arthroscopic knee surgery on Wednesday. Moore, who like Bennett and Christine Michael and a few other Seahawks played his college ball at Texas A&M, was a third-round pick of the Giants in 2013. He showed some flashes, including charting 5.5 sacks last season.

But he was released by the Giants late in the year due in part to a dispute with a teammate over a pair of headphones. He then had later stints with the Dolphins and Raiders without sticking on the roster of either team. The Seahawks tried him out in the preseason but at the time didn’t have a place for him on the roster. But after the injury and then trying former Falcon Malliciah Goodman last week against New Orleans, the Seahawks decided to bring in Goodman. He is likely to play at some at both end spots. “Damontre Moore had a very good week,’’ coach Pete Carroll said Saturday. “This is an exciting player that we picked up. We worked him out earlier, didn’t have a spot on the roster for him, and then we made a spot for him. I went back and did some studying with (Seahawks general manager) John (Schneider) and we just liked his motor. This guy plays really hard, just like our guys do. He already has demonstrated that on the practice field so he’s going to be really part of the game. He’s going to play.”

RB Christine Michael: The Awakening has slumbered a bit the last few weeks — Michael has 214 yards on 62 carries the last four games, 3.45 yards per carry. The offensive line and Russell Wilson’s injury issues are also factors in the running game struggles. But the comments of running backs coach Sherman Smith two weeks ago indicated the Seattle coaches also want to see more out of Michael. With C.J. Prosise now healthy and showing some good signs last week and Thomas Rawls maybe back by the Nov. 20 game against the Eagles, Michael may have just a few games left of being assured of getting significant carries, which means he has to use those opportunities to show the team he deserves to keep getting them.

WR Doug Baldwin: Even Baldwin knew there was no way he’d ever keep up the pace of the end of last season, when he caught 10 touchdown passes in a span of four games to finish with 14 overall. But the Seahawks are at their best when they are getting Baldwin more involved than he has been of late — Baldwin has 18 receptions for 205 yards and no touchdowns over the last four games, and the last two weeks has mostly gotten targets during up-tempo drives in the final minutes. Maybe a breakout comes against the Bills.

WR Tyler Lockett: That Lockett has been dealing with a sprained knee since the second game of the season is an understated reason for the Seahawks’ offensive struggles this season. The team had really high hopes for Lockett heading into the year, expecting him to build on his 51-catch season of last year and continue to become even more of a big-play threat. But the knee injury has muted his impact — he has just 10 catches for 81 yards with no catch of longer than 13 since being hurt against the Rams. Carroll, though, said this week that Lockett is getting close to 100 percent and might be ready to contribute the way the team had hoped all along.