Here are five questions for the Seahawks as they get set to begin OTAs on Tuesday.

The 2017 Seahawks will take the field as an entire unit Tuesday for the first time since a divisional playoff loss to Atlanta last January as the team kicks off two weeks of OTAs (Organized Team Activities). Seattle has just seven OTAs overall after being docked one week as punishment for violating off-season practice rules a year ago.

1, Will the Seahawks show up?

Okay, so we’re being facetious here. But the Seahawks open OTAs in the wake of an eyebrow-raising ESPN article last week that detailed Richard Sherman’s lingering discontent as well as a defense with some members portrayed as resentful of quarterback Russell Wilson, and an overall picture of a team that could be easily fractured this season.

The Seahawks won’t have media access at an OTA until Friday. But expect the story and the team’s reaction to it to be a hot topic when the Seahawks do finally meet with reporters. It can also be expected that the team will downplay the story, witness the earlier tweets from Sherman and Michael Bennett. But that won’t dim the spotlight that will hover over the Seahawks throughout the 2017 season.

2, Will Colin Kaepernick show up?

The former 49ers’ quarterback visited with the Seahawks last week but remains unsigned (despite a tweet over the weekend from Spike Lee asserting otherwise). The Seahawks are thought still evaluating options at backup quarterback and could sign Kaepernick but might also bring in other candidates (and it’s worth remembering that Austin Davis also visited the same time as Kaepernick). It’s thought the Seahawks would like to sign a quarterback at some point during the final phase of the offseason program (which concludes with mini-camp June 13-15). But OTAs appear set begin with the situation still unresolved and no clear timeline for when it will be.

3, How much will key players coming off significant injuries participate?

Four starters (or potential starters) are coming off of major injuries — safety Earl Thomas (broken tibia), receiver Tyler Lockett (broken fibula and tibia), cornerback DeShawn Shead (ACL) and offensive lineman Luke Joeckel (ACL).

Expectations are that Thomas and Lockett will be ready for the season, if not necessarily fully set to go for the beginning of training camp. The team also sounds optimistic about Joeckel being ready for the start of the season while Shead isn’t expected to be recovered until well into the season.

OTAs will provide a good test of where each is in their recovery even if all four may be limited, if not out.

4, What will the offensive line look like?

Since Joeckel is likely to be limited, at best, the Seahawks may have to wait a while to get a real sense of how their offensive line is coming together. Joeckel will contend to start at either left tackle or left guard.

But everybody else should be available and it will be interesting to see the alignments, and particularly where some of the new players — such as free agent Oday Aboushi and second-round pick Ethan Pocic — are fitting in.

The Seahawks also are basing much of their optimism for an improved offensive line in 2017 on the maturation of players such as George Fant and Rees Odbiambo, each rookies last season and OTAs will also give the team its best idea yet of how much progress they have made.

Fant has been said to have gained almost 30 pounds — from 293 last season to about 320 now — and with Joeckel likely out figures to be the starter at left tackle throughout OTAs and mini-camp. How he performs could go a long way toward dictating how the Seahawks use Joeckel once he returns and how the rest of the line comes together.

5, How will the tailback spot begin to develop?

OTAs will mark the public debut for Eddie Lacy, who besides Joeckel was the team’s biggest free agent acquisition in the offseason.

Lacy is also continuing to recover from an ankle injury that ended his 2016 season in October and might also be somewhat limited. But he passed one test earlier this month when he weighed in at 253, just under the 255 his contract called for to receiver a $55,000 weight clause bonus.

Lacy is expected to battle Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise for carries this season, though more important to the team is simply having all three available as often as possible and worrying about who gets the carries later.

Rawls and Prosise also battled through injuries last season but have a chance in OTAs to show they are healthy and ready to handle whatever workload they earn in 2017.