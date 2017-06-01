Here are five Seahawks worth watching when the team resumes OTAs on Friday.

After beginning OTAs with workouts on Tuesday and Wednesday the Seahawks are off Thursday before returning to the field Friday.

Friday’s is the first of three of the seven OTAs the team will hold over the next two weeks that will be open to the media.

Earlier, I wrote about five things to watch.

Now, here are five specific players I’ll also be keeping an eye on during OTAs, in no particular order.

WR Jermaine Kearse: Kearse’s well-chronicled struggles last year make this something of a make-or-break season for him in 2017 in terms of his longterm Seattle future. Kearse’s contract would seem to give him a pretty significant leg up on a roster spot for 2017 — the Seahawks would save only about $367,000 against the cap by releasing him. But that’s not case for 2018, when the Seahawks could save $5 million, money he wouldn’t seem likely to get if he’s not a starter. Kearse is well aware of the stakes — after the first OTA Tuesday he quote-Tweeted a Tweet telling him “It’s comeback tie bro! Ball out during the OTA’s’’ replying “Got to!’’ Roster spots are rarely decided by anything that happens in OTAs. But for Kearse, it’s a good chance to begin putting 2016 in the rearview mirror.

WR Paul Richardson: Richardson turned in the best stretch of his career in the final four games of last season — the last two regular season contests and the two playoff games — while getting starting snaps in place of the injured Tyler Lockett. Richardson caught 15 passes in those four games for 213 yards and two touchdowns, and made a few circus catches in the two playoff games against Detroit and Atlanta. It’s worth remembering Richardson had a similar late-season breakout as a rookie in 2014 (14 catches in the final four games) before then being injured and playing just one game in 2015. So the trick now for Richardson will be to stay healthy and show he can turn in that kind of performance over a 16-game season — he should get starter’s reps throughout the off-season with Lockett still sidelined. But with three draft picks from the last two years also figuring to compete for roster spots this season, little (aside from Doug Baldwin’s role as the leader of the group) seems set about the receiving corps.

LT George Fant: As noted earlier, Fant has been said to have had a pretty significant physical transformation, going from about 293 of last season to 320 now. Of course, everybody inevitably shows up to OTAs bigger, stronger and faster than last season (unless they were overweight, in which case they are now leaner, stronger and faster). And with no pads or real contact until training camp, making definitive assessments of linemen this time of year is just about impossible. But with Luke Joeckel limited through the off-season program, Fant figures to run as the starting left tackle and make an early impression to take into training camp.

CB Jeremy Lane: With DeShawn Shead still sidelined, Lane is the leader to take over the right cornerback spot — defensive coordinator Kris Richard said as much in a recent interview on KJR-AM with Dave “Softy’’ Mahler. But Lane drew lukewarm reviews from coach Pete Carroll following the 2016 season, when his primary role was playing as the slot corneback, and there will be lots of competition for the starting right corner job, notably from third-round pick Shaquill Griffin and Neiko Thorpe, signed to a two-year contract in March. Lane’s contract all but assures he’s on the roster in 2017 — recall that the team guaranteed his $4 million base salary in February. But like Kearse, Lane’s contract also makes this something of a make-or-break season for his Seattle future — the Seahawks could save $10.75 million against the cap in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, including $4.75 million in 2018, by releasing him. And a larger reality is that the long-term uncertainty over Richard Sherman’s future creates a feeling that this is an especially pivotal year for determining the future of the entire cornerback spot.

FS Earl Thomas: Maybe the biggest story of the first two OTAs are the pictures/reports of Thomas taking part apparently on an almost full-time basis. That’s about the best news possible for the Seahawks regarding the recovery of Thomas, who suffered a broken tibia on Dec. 4 against Carolina and a strong indication that the team’s optimism that he’ll be ready for the start of the 2017 season is warranted. Thomas’ value to the Seahawks was illustrated greatly by the team’s play when he was out. Including playoff games, Seattle was 8-2-1 in the games Thomas started last season, but just 3-4 without him. And for all the talk of all that went wrong with the Seahawks down the stretch last season, nothing loomed larger than the loss of Thomas.