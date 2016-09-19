Here are five more takeaways from Seahawks' coach Pete Carroll's Monday press conference following Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Rams.

OPENING STATEMENT

“Well we feel like we missed a big opportunity yesterday in a real close game, to not find a way to get ahead of that and get the win, in what was a big day for the league and Southern California and all that. We really had plenty of opportunities to go ahead and get that win but we just didn’t come up with what we needed. So we have some work to do. When you look at the first two games, both of these games were very similar. Very similar circumstances, field position, just everything that you want to add up, the productivity, the way the defense played, the way the offense played. There’s just a lot of similarities, and I look at it like we have to improve, we have to get better at some stuff. It’s important that we balance out our offense, and we have to get our running game more effective like we’ve always liked it to be, and so we’re going to make sure we focus there. We’ll see how this week goes. We have some guys that are a little bit banged up, we’re going to see how that goes. I don’t have good information for you yet. We’ll know Wednesday and Thursday how things go. Russell [Wilson] came out well and he feels pretty good, and we’ll move ahead with the intention that we have got to get better. I would say that I’m really pleased with the consistency that we find on defense. Our guys have been doing things right at the line of scrimmage to hold the attempts that they threw out of us with their running game, with a really good runner in [Todd] Gurley, to hold him under wraps. It was really a good effort. Our third down numbers were good again. We’re still fighting to get that football. That’s a big difference. One of the big similarities between the first two games was the field position. It was so similar and our starts were way backed up, we’re not doing enough with them and we’re not getting the field position shifts, whether it’s by defense or kicking game, to get what you want. It’s kind of eerily similar, two weeks back-to-back. You can see how close they are, and sometimes you get them and sometimes you don’t. Here we go in week three.”

ON ASKING THE NFL FOR CLARIFICATION ON SOME OF THE PENALTIES IN SUNDAY’S GAME

“Yeah, it does. We’ll get them around Wednesday or Thursday, something like that. There’ll be some stuff as always. The last thing I’m going to do is make a big deal about that. The fact that we had three offensive pass interference penalties. I don’t think we’ve had that many in a year maybe. So that was an unusual game in that regard. So those are all of the ones that we’ll question and get the explanations for to understand that. There’s always some plays in the game. So many of them are just judgement calls that the guys have to make. They’re difficult calls and they could go either way.”

ON THE RAMS TARGETING DESHAWN SHEAD

“Yeah they threw a couple beautiful back shoulder throws on him. All in all, he played a good, solid game but they did get a couple on him. But they had to really execute to get it done. He was right there on those plays. That’s going to happen. Richard [Sherman] kind of does that to you. He doesn’t get much action so the guy on the other side is always going to get more throws.”

ON WHAT IMPACT IT MAKES THAT THE DEFENSE HAS NOT YET FORCED A TURNOVER

“It’s the field position really and obviously the chance to score too. We can score on defense as well. Our average starts were from the 17 yard line this game. Last week it was the 22, that’s way back there, that’s a long ways back. It’s the turnover, it’s the big plays that get you starting at mid field and make the short field. We had a 16 play drive the second drive of the game and we get a field goal out of it. We’re down there, we should get a touch down out of that drive. But other than that it was hard to get even close because we were coming from the far end all the time. Against a good group they were able to hold up. We could kind of knock it out of there from being backed up but we weren’t able to sustain the big drives that we needed. The turnovers are huge, they’re a huge factor. We’re kind of fortunate to be 1-1 when you’re minus three right now.”

ON CHRISTINE MICHAEL’S PLAY

“Really well, he hit it really well. He looks like he shot out of a cannon. He’s really quick. He’s just getting going. I think he’s really going to get better and more efficient. He had the unfortunate turnover but other than that he really hit it really well. He must be averaging 5 yards a carry or something. First two games that’s pretty good.”