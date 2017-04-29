Here’s a look at the five position groups the Seahawks addressed in the draft and how they may be better today than a year ago, including defensive back and running back.

If any NFL draft is a focus on the future, the 11-man class the Seahawks put together this year was also a pretty direct reflection of the past.

By the time the last of the 11 names had been called – tied for the most picks the team has made since 2001 — the areas of emphasis had become clear.

Seattle drafted four defensive backs to shore up an area that has long been one of the team’s biggest strengths but that last year proved as vulnerable as at any time since 2011.

Seattle also drafted two defensive linemen to beef up an interior pass rush that also proved lacking at times last season.

The Seahawks took two offensive linemen to add depth and competition to a spot regarded as maybe the biggest weakness on the team last season.

The Seahawks also took two receivers — each weighing more than 216 pounds — in a continued attempt to add size and strength to the pass-catching corps.

And then came one more big running back, capping an offseason spent trying to restore a physical offensive identity that waned a year ago without Marshawn Lynch.

Combined with a free-agent season in which running backs, the offensive line and the back seven on defense had also been a priority, coach Pete Carroll said afterward that he feels the Seahawks own a roster that is better today than at a similar time a year ago.

“I feel strong about it, yeah,” Carroll said, before ticking off the areas where he felt the team had improved — linebacker, defensive line, secondary, receiver. “I feel like it’s going to be a really competitive go (in training camp), making it harder for everybody, and that’s good.”

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Seattle hadn’t drafted a cornerback or a safety higher than the fourth round since 2010 before this weekend, when it drafted one of each by the end of round three, and four total among the team’s first eight picks — cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Mike Tyson, free safety Tedric Thompson and strong safety Delano Hill. Seattle picked Tyson and Thompson on Saturday.

General manager John Schneider said the picks were made in part because “it was a really defensive-back-heavy draft.”

But that also played perfectly into Seattle’s needs.

Not only could the foursome be viewed as the foundation of a next generation of the Seattle secondary, but Seattle also hopes to prevent the significant drop-off that occurred last season when injuries hit, specifically when Earl Thomas was lost for the season with five games remaining.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Seattle spent two picks in the first three rounds on defensive linemen, including the first pick, Malik McDowell, with a specific eye to improving the team’s interior pass rush. Seattle also took tackle Nazair Jones in the third round.

“Those two guys are going to be a big deal to us,’’ Carroll said.

OFFENSIVE LINE: The Seahawks assessed that the overall offensive-line group available in the draft was not as strong as other positions, one reason the team decided to hit it hard in free agency, signing two potential starters in left tackle Luke Joeckel and right guard Oday Aboushi.

Still, Seattle wanted to add some young depth in the draft and took guard/tackle Ethan Pocic in the second round Friday and then added tackle Justin Senior of Mississippi State in the sixth round Saturday.

After the draft, the Seahawks also signed guard Jordan Roos of Purdue as an undrafted free agent. While Seattle didn’t officially announce its undrafted free-agent signings, the Seahawks were so enthusiastic about getting Roos — a player the Seahawks said they thought about drafting — that Carroll volunteered it to the media afterward.

“That was a really exciting get,’’ Carroll said.

The additions give Seattle 14 offensive linemen, a group the team feels is a considerable upgrade from a year ago. Seattle won’t be in a position this year to have to start a player as untested as left tackle George Fant was last season.

WIDE RECEIVER: Last season, the Seahawks ended up playing most of the year with Tanner McEvoy — who had been primarily a college quarterback and defensive back — as the fifth receiver. At 230 pounds, he was one of only two receivers in the team’s regular rotation who weighed more than 192 pounds.

But Seattle will have more “big receiver’’ options this year after adding 6-foot-1, 216-pound Amara Dabroh in the third round and then 6-0, 219-pound David Moore on Saturday in the seventh. Moore was the most out-of-the-box pick Seattle made, having played at Division II East Central Oklahoma. Moore admitted he hadn’t really expected to get picked.

But the Seahawks were intrigued by his combination of speed (a reported 4.43 in the 40) and size to take the plunge.

“We think that David is a stud of a receiver,’’ Carroll said.

RUNNING BACK: After making Eddie Lacy – officially listed by the team at 250 pounds — the biggest offseason signee other than Joeckel, Seattle added another big runner in the seventh round in Chris Carson of Oklahoma State, listed at 5-11, 218. Carroll said Carson was a particular favorite of his.

“I really love this guy because he is so physical and tough the way he ran,’’ Carroll said.

Carson’s addition gives Seattle a whopping 11 tailbacks, a spot where Seattle was forced late in the season last year to scour the waiver wire when injuries hit.

“That’s a good number right now,’’ Carroll said.