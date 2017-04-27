A few last thoughts as the first pick of the NFL Draft nears Thursday at 5 p.m.

Five final pre-draft thoughts as the first pick approaches Thursday night.

1, Remember, if a Richard Sherman trade is to happen, it would likely happen by the draft.

By this point, I don’t think we need to do much rehashing the situation with Sherman. But if a trade were to happen — unlikely as that prospect seems anymore — it would logically occur by the draft so that the Seahawks could get picks this year (not that nothing would stop a trade happen later, but any trade for later involving picks would obviously be more of a trade for the future than it seems the Seahawks would want to make right now).

As Thursday morning opened, all appeared quiet on the Sherman front.

2, Will an unpredictable draft help the Seahawks?

As the clock ticks toward the first pick Thursday night at 5, there is an increasing thought that no one seems to know what will happen, even with the first pick which at this point is generally fairly certain. Tweeted NFL Network host Rich Eisen this morning: “Been hosting @nflnetwork Draft coverage since 2004. I can’t remember a first-round with less pre-draft certainty than tonight’s.’’

For the Seahawks, that means sitting and watching the action unfold for three or so hours and then trying to figure out what it all means.

Part of the scouting process is to try to assess as many different wants the board can unfold and which players will logically be available when your pick comes. But if the buzz is correct it sounds like that may be a more difficult task than ever this year.

It also could mean the Seahawks needing to be as light on their feet as ever if some players drop to the 26th spot that aren’t expected — that could make even more teams interested in moving up and give Seattle that many more options.

As we all know, the Seahawks love them some trading down and with just the seven picks at the moment, it seems a good bet to figure they do it at some point in the draft.

Interestingly, one of the few rumbling about the Seahawks was one rumor early Thursday of the Seahawks having talked to Tennessee about a trade up to 18.

3, Seattle has 76 players on its current roster.

Recall that teams can have a maximum of 90 players on their training camp roster, a number that all teams typically hit once the draft ends. Seattle has seven picks, so theoretically that leaves room for seven more undrafted free agents. But draft picks don’t officially count until signed, giving teams some wiggle room to carry a few extra players for a little while. The signing of undrafted free agents the minute the draft ends Saturday is as big of a part of the weekend as anything else — that’s when Seattle got the likes of Doug Baldwin and Thomas Rawls, to name two — and team execs often sound as excited about that haul as anything else.

Remember, too, that rookie contracts are slotted now leaving no real negotiating (the timing of bonus money payments, off-set language about it), but teams sometimes spread out the signings a little bit for salary cap purposes. (Here’s a good look at what first-round picks will get this year).

4, Jason LaCanfora has Seattle picking an offensive lineman in round one.

Remember that two years ago it was LaCanfora who was the lone national information guru who was reporting that the Seahawks had legitimate interest in Frank Clark. Seattle then pulled off one of the surprise moves of the draft in taking Clark in the second round with the team’s first overall pick.

So who does LaCanfora slate for Seattle this year?

In his annual mock draft, released Thursday morning, he has Seattle going with Wisconsin OL Ryan Ramczyk while throwing in an interesting nugget about Utah OL Garett Bolles. Wrote LaCanfora: “They could go corner, or take a shot on a pass rusher, but GM John Schneider has deep ties to the state of Wisconsin and this kid may be the best offensive lineman in this draft; getting him here wouldn’t involve much over-thinking. Seems like a fit to me. Offensive lineman Garett Bolles of Utah could be the pick as well, though I’ve heard in the past few days that Bolles’s past is more of a concern for many teams than we may think.’’

5, Could the Seahawks take another chance on a player with some baggage?

One of the real intrigues of the draft is how far players such as running back Joe Mixon (who was arrested for punching a woman) and Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley (who this week was accused of rape) will fall in the draft. There are also a few players who have had failed drug tests, such as Michigan DB Jabril Peppers.

Asked this week how late information on drug tests changes the evaluation of a player, Schneider said what might be expected: “It depends on the player.’’

Seattle, like every other NFL team, may have some hard decisions as players regarded as first-round talents potentially slip in the draft.