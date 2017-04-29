The Seahawks drafted Colorado safety Tedric Thompson, the second safety the Seahawks have drafted in the first four rounds.

First reaction: Consider this: The Seahawks haven’t drafted a safety higher than the sixth round since 2011, a reflection of the stability they’ve had with Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. But Thompson is the second safety the Seahawks have drafted in the first four rounds this season.

How he fits: That’s something we’ll hear about more after Pete Carroll and John Schneider talk later this afternoon, but Thompson can and has played both free and strong safety (Most places list him as a free safety, so that’s what it sounds like he’ll play). That versatility is important, especially early in Thompson’s career as he serves as a backup.

Looking ahead: That’s where this pick gets interesting. Chancellor is entering the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. He is also 29. Earl Thomas has two years left on his contract and turns 28 in a week. As weird as it to think about, the Seahawks appear preparing for the future at safety.