The Seahawks drafted another safety, this one with a famous name: Mike Tyson, a safety from Cincinnati.

First reaction: At first blush, it looks like the Seahawks added another safety this draft. But Tyson played a hybrid safety/corner position in college, and he said he often covered receivers. So he’s probably more of a defensive back than a safety.

How he fits: In fact, Tyson said the Seahawks told him he would start as a cornerback. He played outside cornerback, nickel corner and safety in college, and as with most guys the Seahawks draft, that versatility is probably one of the reasons they drafted him. The Seahawks need depth in the defensive backfield, period, and they need to develop the next crop of young defensive backs.

Looking ahead: Lots of uncertainty in the Seahawks’ secondary. DeShawn Shead is coming off surgery and is in the final year of his contract. Richard Sherman has been the subject of trade talk. Kam Chancellor is in the final year of his contract, Jeremy Lane struggled last season and Earl Thomas is coming off surgery. The Seahawks needed to get younger in the secondary and have addressed that need in this draft.