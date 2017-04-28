A few thoughts on the Seahawks' second-round pick, Ethan Pocic, an offensive lineman from LSU.

The Seahawks selected LSU offensive lineman Ethan Pocic in the second round on Friday.

First reaction: This feels like a pretty classic Seahawks’ pick in that a lot of draft analysts and magazines had Pocic as a mid-round pick (Lindy’s offered a comparison: Seahawks center Justin Britt. Funny enough, Pocic made the same comparison). Pocic is 6-foot-6, the same height as Britt. The Seahawks needed to address their offensive line in some way for no other reason than it wasn’t very good last season. So if nothing else, they accomplished that.

How he fits: That’s the interesting question and one we’ll know more about after general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll talk after the draft ends on Friday. But what we know is this: Pocic is versatile. He played mostly at center for LSU but also saw time at guard and tackle. We also know the Seahawks love versatility. It’s likely they’ll move Pocic around and see how he fits at a couple different spots.

Looking ahead: The Seahawks have been searching for continuity along the offensive line, and it seems that each year the line gets shaken up in some major way (Just look at last year, when the line starting midway through the season looked nothing like the line we all thought would start at the beginning of the season).