Some quick thoughts on the Seahawks' four third-round draft picks on Friday.
After taking Malik McDowell and Ethan Pocic in the second round, the Seahawks selected UCF cornerback Shaquill Griffin, Michigan safety Delano Hill, UNC defensive lineman Nazair Jones and Michigan wideout Amara Darboh in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday.
Round 2, pick 35: DT Malik McDowell
First reaction: This pick makes sense. After all the trading down — three times before they ever made a pick! — the Seahawks landed a player who improves their depth along the defensive line, a position that has been top heavy the last couple seasons.
How he fits: That’s the interesting part. McDowell is listed as a defensive tackle, and that’s what he played at Michigan State. It’s very possible that’s what he plays with the Seahawks as well (similar to 6-foot-7 Tony McDaniel). But the Seahawks could also develop him in the Red Bryant model, a big, tall run-stuffing defensive end.
Looking ahead: The Seahawks starting defensive tackles are projected to be Jarran Reed and Ahtyba Rubin, who has two years remaining on his contract but Rubin’s cap hit after this season jumps significantly. The Seahawks also don’t have proven depth beyond those two. McDowell is a pick for the future as much as it is for this year.
First reaction: This feels like a pretty classic Seahawks’ pick in that a lot of draft analysts and magazines had Pocic as a mid-round pick (Lindy’s offered a comparison: Seahawks center Justin Britt. Funny enough, Pocic made the same comparison). Pocic is 6-foot-6, the same height as Britt. The Seahawks needed to address their offensive line in some way for no other reason than it wasn’t very good last season. So if nothing else, they accomplished that.
How he fits: That’s the interesting question and one we’ll know more about after general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll talk after the draft ends on Friday. But what we know is this: Pocic is versatile. He played mostly at center for LSU but also saw time at guard and tackle. We also know the Seahawks love versatility. It’s likely they’ll move Pocic around and see how he fits at a couple different spots.
