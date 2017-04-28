After taking Malik McDowell and Ethan Pocic in the second round, the Seahawks selected UCF cornerback Shaquill Griffin, Michigan safety Delano Hill, UNC defensive lineman Nazair Jones and Michigan wideout Amara Darboh in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday.
Round 2, pick 35: DT Malik McDowell
First reaction: This pick makes sense. After all the trading down — three times before they ever made a pick! — the Seahawks landed a player who improves their depth along the defensive line, a position that has been top heavy the last couple seasons.
How he fits: That’s the interesting part. McDowell is listed as a defensive tackle, and that’s what he played at Michigan State. It’s very possible that’s what he plays with the Seahawks as well (similar to 6-foot-7 Tony McDaniel). But the Seahawks could also develop him in the Red Bryant model, a big, tall run-stuffing defensive end.
Looking ahead: The Seahawks starting defensive tackles are projected to be Jarran Reed and Ahtyba Rubin, who has two years remaining on his contract but Rubin’s cap hit after this season jumps significantly. The Seahawks also don’t have proven depth beyond those two. McDowell is a pick for the future as much as it is for this year.
First reaction: This feels like a pretty classic Seahawks’ pick in that a lot of draft analysts and magazines had Pocic as a mid-round pick (Lindy’s offered a comparison: Seahawks center Justin Britt. Funny enough, Pocic made the same comparison). Pocic is 6-foot-6, the same height as Britt. The Seahawks needed to address their offensive line in some way for no other reason than it wasn’t very good last season. So if nothing else, they accomplished that.
How he fits: That’s the interesting question and one we’ll know more about after general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll talk after the draft ends on Friday. But what we know is this: Pocic is versatile. He played mostly at center for LSU but also saw time at guard and tackle. We also know the Seahawks love versatility. It’s likely they’ll move Pocic around and see how he fits at a couple different spots.
Looking ahead: The Seahawks have been searching for continuity along the offensive line, and it seems that each year the line gets shaken up in some major way (Just look at last year, when the line starting midway through the season looked nothing like the line we all thought would start at the beginning of the season).
Round 3, pick 90: CB Shaquill Griffin
First reaction: The Seahawks got a cornerback! Griffin is a little over 6-feet tall and has long arms, the traits the Seahawks like in their corners.
How he fits: The Seahawks’ cornerback situation, at this point, is in flux. Richard Sherman, the team’s best corner, has been the subject of team-confirmed trade talks all offseason, although the fact he wasn’t traded before the draft makes his return highly likely. DeShawn Shead likely won’t be ready by the start of next season, and Jeremy Lane struggled last season. Griffin could be a candidate for early snaps.
Looking ahead: Shead is under contract for one more year, and the Sherman situation is tenuous enough that his future with the team is unclear, especially beyond this year. In other words, the Seahawks need to reinforce their cornerback depth, now and moving forward.
Round 3, pick 95: S Delano Hill
First reaction: A pick made for depth and the future more than for this season.
How he fits: The Seahawks are pretty loaded at safety right now. In addition to stalwarts and Pro Bowlers Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, the Seahawks signed Bradley McDougald, a veteran who has started in the past. So it’s like Hill gets a year to learn behind all those guys.
Looking ahead: Chancellor is entering the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. He is also 29 years old. This pick makes a lot of sense as the Seahawks start to prepare for the future.
Round 3, pick 102: DL Nazair Jones
First reaction: Pretty clear the Seahawks wanted to add depth along the defensive line, as Jones is their second defensive linemen drafted on the day.
How he fits: Another defensive tackle, Jones again helps provide reinforcements for a thin interior defensive line for the Seahawks.
Looking ahead: Defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin has two years left on his contract but his salary increases significantly after this season. Beyond Rubin and second-year defensive tackle Jarran Reed, the Seahawks don’t have much proven depth.
Round 3, pick 106: WR Amara Darboh
First reaction: Pete Carroll and John Schneider have long chased a big receiver, and Darboh is the next in line to get a chance (He’s 6-2 and 212 pounds).
How he fits: He said he is comfortable playing anywhere; he has played in the slot and outside. If he can make plays, especially at his size, the Seahawks will create a specific role for him.
Looking ahead: Paul Richardson is an unrestricted free agent after this season, and Jermaine Kearse has two years left, although his salary jumps pretty significantly after this season.
