Some quick thoughts on the Seahawks' four third-round draft picks on Friday.

After taking Malik McDowell and Ethan Pocic in the second round, the Seahawks selected UCF cornerback Shaquill Griffin, Michigan safety Delano Hill, UNC defensive lineman Nazair Jones and Michigan wideout Amara Darboh in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday.

Round 2, pick 35: DT Malik McDowell

First reaction: This pick makes sense. After all the trading down — three times before they ever made a pick! — the Seahawks landed a player who improves their depth along the defensive line, a position that has been top heavy the last couple seasons.

How he fits: That’s the interesting part. McDowell is listed as a defensive tackle, and that’s what he played at Michigan State. It’s very possible that’s what he plays with the Seahawks as well (similar to 6-foot-7 Tony McDaniel). But the Seahawks could also develop him in the Red Bryant model, a big, tall run-stuffing defensive end.

Looking ahead: The Seahawks starting defensive tackles are projected to be Jarran Reed and Ahtyba Rubin, who has two years remaining on his contract but Rubin’s cap hit after this season jumps significantly. The Seahawks also don’t have proven depth beyond those two. McDowell is a pick for the future as much as it is for this year.