SEAHAWKS’ WEEK ONE OPPONENT: GREEN BAY PACKERS

2016 record: 10-6, first NFC North.

Coach: Mike McCarthy (114-61-1, 11 years with Packers).

Series record: Packers lead it 10-7 in the regular season including wins the past two years at Lambeau Field by a combined 65-27. Seattle is just 2-6 in the regular season at Lambeau Field and has not won there since a 27-7 win in 1999 in Mike Holmgren’s first season as coach of the Seahawks.

Early line: Packers by 3.

Key players

QB Aaron Rodgers: Rodgers had quite the mercurial season a year ago, with some questioning if he was done at mid-season when the Packers were 4-6 and he had a 22-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Green Bay then won its last six games with Rodgers throwing 18 touchdowns and no interceptions to finish with a 10-6 record and advance to the NFC title game before losing to Atlanta. Rodgers, now 33, finished with a career-high 40 touchdowns, three coming in an easy 38-10 win over the Seahawks in December.

TE Martellus Bennett: This will be the third straight year the Bennett brothers will face off — with Martellus in a different uniform for each of the three. Two years ago, Martellus Bennett was with the Bears and caught four passes for 15 yards in a 26-0 Seattle win at CenturyLink Field. Last year he was with the Patriots and had seven receptions for 102 yards in a 31-24 Seattle win in New England. Now he joins Rodgers in Green Bay joining Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb to give the Packers one of the better receiving corps in the NFL.

RB Ty Montgomery: The former Stanford standout still wears No. 88. But he is now unquestionably a running back first having made the transition at the midway point last year following a season-ending injury to Eddie Lacy, who is now with the Seahawks. Montgomery finished with 457 yards on 77 carries last season but with all but 21 carries and 66 yards coming in the final seven games. Green Bay has nothing but rookies behind Montgomery at tailback led by former BYU standout Jamaal Williams.

OLB Nick Perry: The former USC standout signed a five-year contract worth up to $60 million in the offseason following a 2016 season in which he had a career-high 11 sacks and 15 quarterback hits. He had at least a half-sack in 10 different games last season, tied for second in the NFL. The Packers list Perry as lining up on the left side, which means he’ll present quite the first-game challenge for Germain Ifedi, who will be making his first regular season start at right tackle.

ABOUT THE PACKERS

Sunday’s game will present an early litmus test for power in the NFC with Green Bay and Seattle generally considered along with Dallas and Atlanta as the favorites to win the conference this season. The Packers are one of the more veteran teams in the NFL with eight position players age 30 or older, including Rodgers (Seattle has four). Green Bay made a few bold moves in the offseason including the signing of Bennett to a three-year, $21 million contract — the Packers have not typically dipped heavily into free agency. If Green Bay has an offensive question mark it is on the offensive line where the Packers left T.J. Lang go into free agency (he almost signed with Seattle before deciding on Detroit). Jahri Evans, who was in camp with Seattle in 2016, is starting in Lang’s place at right guard. And in what is Green Bay’s most serious injury to watch this week, starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga did not practice on Monday with an ankle issue. The Packers aren’t as stout on defense, finishing 22nd in yards allowed per game last season (363.9) and 31st against the pass (269.3). Green Bay hoped to address needs at cornerback with the drafting of UW’s Kevin King in the first round. But King struggled early in the preseason and sat out last week with a groin injury and is listed third at left cornerback this week meaning he could well be inactive Sunday.

BY THE NUMBERS

16.8 — That’s the average margin of victory in the last seven games in this series in the regular season dating to 2006. All but one of the seven has been decided by 10 points or more — Seattle’s 14-12 “Fail Mary’’ win in 2012.

5 — Interceptions thrown by Russell Wilson in a 38-10 loss last year at Lambeau Field, a career high.

4 — Interceptions thrown by Wilson in the 2014 NFC title game against Green Bay, a 28-22 Seattle OT win. Wilson has thrown as many as three interceptions in a game only one other time in his career — against the Rams in 2012.