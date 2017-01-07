Some early impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team following the Seahawks' 26-6 win over the Lions at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks secured a playoff victory for the fifth straight season on Saturday, knocking off the Lions 26-6 at CenturyLink Field. The win helped Seattle move on to the NFC divisional round, where they will face the Falcons on Saturday at 1:35 p.m. PT. Here are some early impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team. Plenty more coverage to come at seattletimes.com/sports:

Bob Condotta: The Seahawks’ pass defense will face a much stiffer challenge next week at Atlanta. But for a day this was like old times as the Lions never had a gain of longer than 30 and were held to an average of just 5.2 yards per attempt.

Jayson Jenks: A home win against the Lions doesn’t automatically signal that the Seahawks are back. But the longer the game went on, the better the Seahawks played and the more convincing the win became.

Larry Stone: The Seahawks stumbled along for much of the game, but a dominant fourth quarter leaves them with a good feeling heading into next week’s game in Atlanta – when they will have to play much better against a much-superior opponent. This one will be remembered for the great catches by Paul Richardson and Doug Baldwin, but it was Thomas Rawls’ tough running that set the tone.

Matt Calkins: It was a nice win, but not convincing enough to make you believe the Seahawks could beat Atlanta next weekend.

Matt Pentz: The Detroit Lions haven’t won a playoff game since Jan. 5, 1992, when they blew out the Cowboys at the Silverdome. There was nary a moment of Saturday night’s NFC Wild Card showdown at CenturyLink Field when the Lions credibly looked as though they could end that drought. Seattle dominated the game from start to finish, barely having to toggle out of cruise control en route to a 26-6 rout. The wait goes on in Detroit.