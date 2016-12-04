Some first impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team after the Seahawks blasted the Panthers, 40-7, on Sunday night at CenturyLink Field.

Bob Condotta: Tyler Lockett was among several offensive revelations for the Seahawks Sunday. A week after one of his worst games as a Seahawk, he had one of his best with five catches for 63 yards — one a 40-yarder — as well as a 75-yard touchdown run on a reverse. The Seahawks had envisioned Lockett being a consistent big-play threat this year but a sprained knee suffered in the second game against the Rams limited him for a while and seemed to make it hard for him to find his groove. Lockett, though, appears to have found it again just in time for the late-season push to the playoffs.

Matt Calkins: The Seahawks’ dominant performance is marred by a leg injury to Earl Thomas, whose season is likely done. Gonna be tough for the team to celebrate this one too enthusiastically.

Matt Pentz: Marshawn Lynch picked an appropriate night to make a cameo appearance on the Seahawks sideline. Thomas Rawls, who despite having battled through injury this season is still considered Lynch’s immediate successor, was one of the stars of Seattle’s dominant takedown of the Panthers on Sunday night at CenturyLink. Rawls, a second-year back out of Central Michigan, rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone, setting the tone early for the beatdown to follow.