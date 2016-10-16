The Seahawks overcame some drama on the sideline and a suddenly resurgent Falcons offense in the third quarter to improve to 4-1 on the season.

The Seahawks had to rally for a dramatic 26-24 victory over the Falcons on Sunday at CenturyLink Field, which seemed like an unlikely scenario after such a dominant first half by the defense helped Seattle build a 17-3 advantage.

But the Seahawks overcame some drama on the sideline and a suddenly resurgent Falcons offense in the third quarter to improve to 4-1 on the season. Some first impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team. Plenty more to come…

Bob Condotta: Maybe lost in all of this was another steady performance by Russell Wilson, who when everything seemed to be going haywire, was able to keep the offense together enough to pull out another win, despite still playing less than 100 percent.

Jayson Jenks: The Seahawks looked on the brink of defeat and also on the brink of internal collapse. There were blowups on the sideline and blown coverages on defense and struggles on offense. And yet if we’ve learned anything about this team under Pete Carroll, it’s that they can be a circus sometimes, and they can wobble on the field, but they are tough as hell. They are so hard to beat.

Larry Stone: The Seahawks seemed on the verge of self-destruction after a miserable third quarter in which they gave up 21 unanswered points amidst a Richard Sherman meltdown on the sideline. But they regrouped to score the final nine points and pull out the victory, as bizarre as any in a long while.

Matt Calkins: In the strangest game of the season, the Seahawks overcome a cornerback tantrum and a near meltdown to beat the Falcons in their most impressive victory in 2016.

Percy Allen: Matt Ryan was on his way to torching the Seahawks and needed a few first downs late in the game before he threw across the middle and his pass bounced off Julio Jones’ hands. It was batted by Richard Sherman and intercepted by Earl Thomas, setting up Seattle’s game-winning field goal. Ryan finished with 335 yards on 27-of-42 passing, including three touchdowns. He was sacked four times, but his biggest miscue was the fourth-quarter turnover that wasn’t entirely his fault. After a two-week trip that included last week’s upset win at Denver, Atlanta returns home 4-2 overall and holding a two-game lead in the NFC South.