Some quick impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team after the Seahawks fell short against the Saints, 25-20, in New Orleans on Sunday. Plenty more to come at seattletimes.com/sports:

Bob Condotta: The defense really seemed to wear down late under the weight of two straight road games and 95 plays last week. Seattle will be glad for the extra day off this week before facing Buffalo.

Matt Calkins: The Seahawks’ offense struggled, the Saints’ offense excelled, but the officiating crew was the worst team on the field and may have cost Seattle a win.

Jayson Jenks: Let’s talk about the penalties, because that’s going to be what everyone talks about after this game. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was irate after the Saints scored their go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. He argued that a Saints receiver “picked” Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane, allowing another receiver to catch the touchdown pass. And then, later in the quarter, the Seahawks had issues with another no call. On third down, the Saints picked a first down when another receiver “picked” Jeremy Lane.