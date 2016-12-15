The up-and-down Seahawks were up again, rolling to a 24-3 win over the Ram on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field. Some impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team.

The Seahawks bounced back from their loss at Green Bay with a 24-3 victory over the Rams on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field. With the win, Seattle (9-4-1) clinched its fourth NFC West title under Pete Carroll.

Below are some early impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team. Plenty more to come soon at seattletimes.com/sports:

Bob Condotta: It is nice to see Russell Wilson bounce back. But the running game was largely again nonexistent, which doesn’t soothe all the worries about the Seattle offense heading into the postseason.

Jayson Jenks: In the end, the Seahawks did exactly what they were supposed to do: They blew out the Rams, and they wrapped up the NFC West, and they gave themselves a chance to still claim the No. 2 seed. But the offense didn’t exactly click, and the defense was greatly helped by the ineptitude of the Rams’ offense.

Larry Stone: This is not one the Seahawks will preserve for the archives. It was as unsatisfying as a 24-3 victory could be, a sloppy and ragged game that fully lived up to Richard Sherman’s “poopfest” billing. But it did wrap up the division title for Seattle, and Russell Wilson bounced back nicely (until a late interception) after last week’s debacle in Green Bay.

Matt Calkins: That was a poopfest in every sense of the word — from sideline blowups to bad spots to three possibly concussed players. But the Seahawks still improved their record in a dominant, albeit sloppy win.

Ryan Divish: Following their previous game, Rams running back Todd Gurley lamented that his group’s production and execution resembled “a middle-school offense.” It didn’t improve in four days’ time. Following Gurley’s lead, the Rams’ attack didn’t even reach junior varsity level on Thursday night. Rookie quarterback Jared Goff looked every bit as shaky and unproven as he did in previous weeks, taking far too many hits, delivering uncatchable balls and making a bad decision to try and outrun Richard Sherman to the end zone. It resulted in a game-ending hit short of the goal line and a possible concussion.