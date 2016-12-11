First impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team after the Seahawks were blown out 38-10 by the Packers in Lambeau Field.

The Seahawks on Sunday were blown out for the first time since the 2011 season, suffering a 38-10 loss to the Packers in Lambeau Field. Quarterback Russell Wilson threw a career-worst five interceptions and Aaron Rodgers had his way with a Seahawks defense playing without Earl Thomas.

Here are some first impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team. Plenty more to come at seattletimes.com/sports:

Bob Condotta: Uh-oh. Just when you felt good about Seattle’s postseason hopes comes a game when the Seahawks looked as mortal as they ever have in the Russell Wilson era. Maybe it’s a good thing Seattle has just three days between games.

Jayson Jenks: A few points to illustrate how unprecedented this loss was:

The Seahawks haven’t lost a game by more than 10 points since Oct. 30, 2011, an incredible streak that meant Pete Carroll’s teams never got blown out.

That means this was the worst loss of the Russell Wilson era; he hadn’t lost a game by more than 10 points since the Seahawks drafted him in 2012.

The Seahawks snapped their 95-game streak of committing three turnovers or fewer, according to Elias Sports.

The Seahawks have allowed 38 points or more only one other time (last year vs. the Cardinals) since 2011.

Matt Calkins: Nothing about that game was good for the Seahawks, but Russell Wilson having the worst game of his career is what most stood out. The fact that his previous worst game came two weeks ago vs. the Bucs is particularly concerning.