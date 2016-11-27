Some first impressions from our Seattle Times Sports crew after the Seahawks fell to the Buccaneers, 14-5, on Sunday.

The Seahawks had a three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, losing 14-5 to the Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida. It was the third time this season Seattle was held without a touchdown.

Here are some first impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team. Plenty more coverage to come at seattletimes.com/sports, with live postgame updates at our Seahawks Game Center.

Bob Condotta: The offensive line was a huge issue for Seattle Sunday but it’s hard to blame everything on that. Thomas Rawls also looked like he was still a little out of rhythm and the running game — other than Russell Wilson running around — didn’t generate much of a threat to the Bucs.

Jayson Jenks: They didn’t have starting safety Earl Thomas for the first time ever, and they played without starting cornerback DeShawn Shead and starting center Justin Britt and starting defensive lineman Michael Bennett and running back C.J. Prosise. Those are all big and valid losses, but beyond that, the Seahawks just didn’t play well against the Bucs. They turned the ball over three times, and two of the turnovers were in crucial situations: Wilson’s interception at the end of the first half took at least three points off the board and maybe seven. Jimmy Graham’s fumble in the fourth quarter not only took a likely three points off the board and wiped away valuable time. Wilson threw another interception in the final two minutes that officially closed the door on the Seahawks.