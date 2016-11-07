Some early impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team after the Seahawks hung on to beat the Bills at CenturyLink Field on Monday.

The Seahawks continued to show their mastery on “Monday Night Football,” scoring four touchdowns in the first half before hanging on for a 31-25 victory over the Bills at CenturyLink Field. Below are some first impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team. Plenty more to come at seattletimes.com/sports:

Bob Condotta: Seattle is 5-2-1 but in some ways they seem in a more tenuous spot at the halfway point this year than in past seasons when the record wasn’t as good. Hard to see how the running game won’t catch up to Seattle at some point.

Jayson Jenks: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll will likely say that his offense didn’t get enough chances to run the ball, but the reality is the Seahawks weren’t productive when they did run it. Christine Michael had five carries for one yard. C.J. Prosise had three carries for nine yards. The longest run by either running back was for four yards, and the Seahawks rushed for just 33 yards as a team.

Matt Calkins: Monday night wasn’t Jimmy Graham’s most statistically-dominant game since becoming a Seahawk, but as far as trust goes, it may have been his most significant. When utilizing his tight end, Russell Wilson finally morphed into Drew Brees and dispensed with caution entirely.

Percy Allen: Buffalo had its chances to pull off the upset and nearly stunned the CenturyLink Field crowd into silence. The Bills came up 15 yards short. Or maybe it was a few inches as Tyrod Taylor’s pass sailed just wide of Robert Woods in the end zone on what would have been a game-winning catch. Otherwise, Taylor was pretty exceptional as he finished with 289 yards on 27-of-38 passing. He had a touchdown and an interception, and was sacked four times.