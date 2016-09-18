The Seahawks struggled all day on offense and were held without a touchdown for the first time since the 2012 season.
The Seahawks could not muster much on offense Sunday, sputtering to a 9-3 loss to the Rams on Sunday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. It was the first time Seattle failed to score a touchdown since Oct. 18, 2012. Here are some early impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team, with plenty more reaction and analysis to come:
Bob Condotta: Beaten up for much of the game, the Seahawks were finally beaten down in a new setting but against a familiar and vexing opponent. Seattle’s offense, led by gimpy quarterback Russell Wilson and playing the second half without injured running back Thomas Rawls, went without a touchdown for the first time since a 13-6 loss at San Francisco in 2012.
Jayson Jenks: The Seahawks’ defense didn’t play poorly. They actually played pretty well. But on a day when the offense couldn’t get anything going, especially in the second half, the defense couldn’t get the big turnover to flip momentum, they couldn’t keep the Rams pinned and flip field position.
Matt Calkins: The Seahawks’ offense looks fundamentally broken, as the Seahawks have scored just 15 points over the first two games. And with a flimsy line and two straight underwhelming performances by Russell Wilson, it’s safe to wonder if it’s going to get better any time soon.
