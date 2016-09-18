The Seahawks struggled all day on offense and were held without a touchdown for the first time since the 2012 season.

The Seahawks could not muster much on offense Sunday, sputtering to a 9-3 loss to the Rams on Sunday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. It was the first time Seattle failed to score a touchdown since Oct. 18, 2012. Here are some early impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team, with plenty more reaction and analysis to come:

Bob Condotta: Beaten up for much of the game, the Seahawks were finally beaten down in a new setting but against a familiar and vexing opponent. Seattle’s offense, led by gimpy quarterback Russell Wilson and playing the second half without injured running back Thomas Rawls, went without a touchdown for the first time since a 13-6 loss at San Francisco in 2012.