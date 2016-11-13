The Seahawks, coming off a short week, went into New England and picked up a 31-24 victory that was punctuated by a goal-line stand in the final minute. Here are initial impressions from our Seattle Times Sports team.
Bob Condotta: And suddenly with a getting-healthy Russell Wilson and the infusion of new talent, the offense doesn’t look so bad.
Jayson Jenks: In a showdown with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Wilson more than held his own. It’s not surprising anymore when he equally duels with a great quarterback, but the Seahawks needed Wilson to be awesome, and he was. Wilson passed for 348 touchdowns and three touchdowns without throwing an interception.
Larry Stone: It was a championship effort by the Seahawks on both sides of the ball, one that answered, decisively, many of the big questions nagging them: Namely, could they develop a running game, could the defense rise up against a great team, and will Russell Wilson be Russell Wilson again? Affirmative for all of them on this night.
