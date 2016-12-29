Taking a look at what we know of the Seahawks' schedule of opponents for 2017, which will be set following the games of Sunday.

The final weekend of the regular season will not only determine the Seahawks’ playoff positioning for this season but also will fill out the team’s 2017 schedule.

In fact, just one opponent remains to be determined — either Green Bay or Detroit, depending on which team wins their showdown for the NFC North title.

The NFL’s scheduling format means that 14 of Seattle’s opponents for next year were already set.

Seattle each year plays the other three teams in the NFC West — the 49ers, Cardinals and Rams — at home and on the road, making up six of the 16 games.

In 2017, the NFC West teams also play each of the teams in the NFC East and each of the teams in the AFC South.

So for Seattle, that means home games against Washington and Philadelphia and road games at Dallas and the New York Giants from the NFC East, and home games with Houston and Indianapolis and road games against Jacksonville and Tennessee of the AFC South.

The scheduling format also called for Seattle to host the same place finisher from the NFC South and play at the same place finisher from the NFC North.

The NFC South opponent was determined last week when Atlanta clinched the division, meaning that the Falcons will make the trek to Seattle for a second straight season.

The winner of the Green Bay-Detroit game, meanwhile, will determine the NFC North winner and also set Seattle’s final opponent in 2017. And yep, if the Packers win, then it would mean a third trip in three years to Lambeau Field for the Seahawks (Seattle also is already scheduled to host Green Bay in 2018 when it will play all of the teams in the NFC North, meaning the Seahawks and Packers could play five straight years).

What the Seahawks won’t have for the first time since 2011 is a game against Carolina. Seattle has played a regular season game against Carolina each of the past five years, either as part of the rotation calling for games against the NFC South or drawing them as the same place finisher from the South.

Unless Seattle gets Carolina as the same-place finisher in 2018, then the Seahawks and Panthers won’t play again until 2019.

Here’s a review of the home and road opponents for Seattle in 2017.

HOME

Los Angeles, San Francisco, Arizona, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington, Atlanta, Houston, Indianapolis.

AWAY

Los Angeles, San Francisco, Arizona, Dallas, New York Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee and either Green Bay or Detroit.