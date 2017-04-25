With just two days remaining until the NFL Draft, here's a roundup of what some of the mock drafts are thinking the Seahawks will do as well as some of our thoughts on those choices.

For one last time before the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday, it’s time to review what some of the better-known mock drafts have to say about the Seahawks and who they make take in the first round.

All of these have been updated/published in the last few days to present the freshest mock drafts possible, so some of the mock drafters here are different than some of the earlier roundups.

And as always, I’ve added some of my own comments.

OL Garett Bolles, Utah

Clay’s comment: “It’s no secret that Seattle’s offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL. Plain and simple, the Seahawks need to aggressively address it on draft day. Bolles would be a logical starting point and could immediately improve the team’s offensive prospects, good news for those looking to draft Russell Wilson and Eddie Lacy this year. Tight end is a fantasy-relevant possibility, as 30-year-old Jimmy Graham enters a contract year.”

My thoughts: I remain a little resistant to the idea that the Seahawks will take an OL in the first round for a second straight year. The Seahawks seem to really like their young corps, added two veteran free agents (and may add another) and have said on several occasions now that they think their biggest issue last year was getting too young. Also, this is not regarded as a good OL class, so I think the Seahawks may think they can get an OL in a later round that talent-wise may not be all that different than what they’d get at the top. But Bolles does make a lot of sense for the reasons stated if the Seahawks decide OL is the way to go.

CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama

Palazzolo’s comment: “Seattle gets their long cornerback in Humphrey who is equally proficient playing in press man or off coverage. He moves well for a big cornerback and those skills translate nicely to Seattle’s scheme. The big question for Humphrey is at the catch point where he loses far too often, leading to his giving up an average of 16.9 yards per reception over the last two seasons.”

My thoughts: Humphrey has been a player commonly mocked to Seattle for a while. The Seahawks stress not allowing the big play, though, and the PFF stat included about Humphrey’s yards per catch will undoubtedly have caught the Seahawks’ eye. Is that something the Seahawks will think is an issue or something their scheme can take care of?

CB Tre’Davious White, LSU

Casserly’s comment: “Whether Richard Sherman is in Seattle or not, the Seahawks need another corner.”

My thoughts: Hard to argue that Seattle needs another corner. White also was regarded as one of the better leaders in recent LSU history — he twice got the honor of wearing the No. 18 jersey at LSU (history of that here) and was a four-year starter, which all would seem to indicate an ability to immediately contribute.

DE Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

Zierlien’s comment: “McKinley could fall here if teams are concerned about his recovery from shoulder surgery. Explosive and relentless, he would be a great Seahawk.”

My thoughts: Projects as a Bruce Irvin-style player, able to play linebacker and end. Seattle can use one of those. And he has some impressive speed — he ran a 10.58 100 in high school. But some question his production against good teams while at UCLA.

DB Obi Melifonwu, UConn

Brooks’ comment: “The ultra-athletic defensive back could be groomed to replace Richard Sherman on the island or Kam Chancellor in the box.”

My thoughts: Suddenly, Melinfonwu is the flavor of the day for mock drafters to peg to the Seahawks (see below). He makes sense for the reasons Brooks stated — he projects to potentially help just about everywhere in the secondary. If Seattle really drafts him, expect speculation about what that means for the future of Chancellor.

DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Reuter’s comment: “Seattle takes a chance on the Michigan State defender’s talent and scheme versatility.”

Reuter also published a seven-round mock draft in which he had Seattle taking the following selections:

Round 1 (26) Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

Round 2 (58) Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

Round 3 (90) Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State

Round 3 (102) Isaac Asiata, G, Utah

Round 3 (106) Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

Round 6 (210) Josh Tupou, DT, Colorado

Round 7 (226) Javancy Jones, LB, Jackson State

My thoughts: The overall draft above makes sense — and wouldn’t Kupp be a really fun story? Going D-line first and CB second makes some sense due to the idea that there are so many good cornerbacks you may get the same guy in the second or third round that you can get in the first. And two OLs in the middle rounds may make a lot more sense than going early, as well. Jones’ stock rose with some good performances in post-season All-Star games.

DB Obi Melinfonwu, UConn

Rang’s comment: “While general manager John Schneider recently suggested that disgruntled All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman likely will be playing in Seattle next season, the depth behind him is a significant concern. Melifonwu checks a lot of the boxes that Seattle looks for in the secondary, including durability, versatility, length and sheer athleticism.”

My thoughts: Rang earlier had Seattle going for Alabama OL Cam Robinson but now has the Seahawks switching to the secondary. That he is almost 6-4 and weighs 224 pounds and has reportedly run a 4.43 40 paints him as a latter day Kam Chancellor.

OL Cam Robinson, Alabama

Fishbain’s comment: “Robinson probably should go higher, but in a weak class and with questions about him off-the-field, he drops to 26, and the Seahawks rush to the podium and get a Day One starter.”

My thoughts: I won’t repeat my growing doubts that they’d really take an OL in the first round. But if they did, to me Robinson is the guy to take given his pedigree and ability to play left tackle.

DB Obi Melinfonwu, UCn

WalterFootball comment: “About a month ago, I had Jabrill Peppers slotted to the Seahawks, citing that Seattle would be able to use Peppers in a variety of ways. I’d say the same applies to Obi Melifonwu. The highly athletic Connecticut prospect would obviously provide insurance behind Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor (an impending free agent), but he could also be a big nickel in the team’s 4-2-5 formation. He could also be a safety-linebacker hybrid. I’m sure the Seahawks will move him around quite a bit, so I think he’d be an intriguing piece to add to the Seattle defense. … *** OTHER 2017 NFL DRAFT POSSIBILITIES: *** 1. Garett Bolles, OT – Bolles has the athleticism the Seahawks look for in a prospect, and he would obviously fill a huge need. 2. Adoree Jackson, CB – Jackson has everything the Seahawks want, save for length. However, that may not matter considering Jackson is a nickel corner.”

My thoughts: Much of what I’ve seen/heard would seem to indicate Melinfonwu is more of a strong safety and not as much a free safety — but I’m also not sure anyone can really fill in for Earl Thomas, as we saw last season. Jackson is also an intriguing idea for the Seahawks.

CB Kevin King, Washington

Kadar’s comment: “If Bolles and (Wisconsin OL Ryan) Ramczyk are gone, this pick would be down to King and cornerback Marlon Humphrey and offensive tackle Cam Robinson of Alabama. King is a perfect system fit.”

My thoughts: It’s interesting to see fewer of the mocks as we get closer to the draft selecting King for the Seahawks — he’s been a popular pick for Seattle since his breakout performance at the Combine. At this point, though, I’m also not sure I can imagine a more popular pick among the Seahawks’ fan base than King.

DL Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

Davis’ comment: “A high-effort, highly productive player — the type of competitor Seattle covets — he might be a nice fit for the team’s LEO position and ultimately more of an edge presence than, say, Bruce Irvin ever was.”

My thoughts: It’s worth remembering that Irvin’s greatest value as a Seahawk came once he also emerged as an everydown player, lining up at the SLB spot on running downs and then as an edge rusher on passing downs. That maybe gets lost in looking just at Irvin’s sack stats. He also had a knack for the big play his final two years as a Seahawk. Seattle might be happy with a slightly more consistent version of Irvin.