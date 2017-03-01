Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said his relationship with new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian dates to 2009, when each first got hired in jobs in Seattle.

As defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and head coach of the Falcons this season, Dan Quinn stood on the opposite sideline in agonizing frustration as the New England Patriots amazingly wrenched victory out of apparent sure defeat in the most unfathomable of fashions.

Asked if there was something to learn in the way that the Patriots were able to twice come back when he met the media at the NFL Combine Wednesday, Quinn smiled and said there wasn’t enough time to go into all of it.

One trait of each loss, though, was Seattle and Atlanta calling passing plays that will live in infamy as long as football is played — the Seahawks’ interception at the goal line and Atlanta calling two passes after it had reached the Patriots’ 23-yard-line with 4:40 left. A sack and a holding penalty moved Atlanta out of range of a field goal that would have given the Falcons an 11-point lead and possibly put the game away.

“We are an aggressive team and we’ll take our shots,’’ Quinn said. “That’s a reason why we were able to play in the Super Bowl was because we are aggressive. We are not going to back off from challenges. Do-overs, would you like to have some? Yes. Is that every game? It is.’’

Quinn, who was Seattle’s defensive coordinator when it won the Super Bowl in 2013 and then again in 2014 before becoming head coach of the Falcons, later patiently went through the oft-debated series again.

“The first (play, a run), we had a tackle for a loss,’’ Quinn said. “On the second one, we had a play going to our best player (Julio Jones) thrown by the league’s MVP (Matt Ryan) … I was on the headset, so I own that call, too. If we complete the ball on that one and don’t take a sack, that’s a gutsy call and it moves the chains.

“And the next play, a consequence of being out of field goal range, we threw it, and Matt threw a really good ball to (Mohamed Sanu). And we had a holding penalty. So the consequences were real. Those are the what-ifs that you go through, and it goes down a long list. If you told me if we ran it two more times where there’s going to be no penalties and gain yards, then, yeah, I would have signed up for that. Honestly, the fact that when you go back through those, you learn from them. If there’s ways to do it better, we’re going to find those.”

If the Falcons do get there next year, it’ll be former UW coach Steve Sarkisian making the play calls. In what came initially as a surprise, Quinn tabbed Sarkisian last month to replace Kyle Shanahan, who became the new head coach of the 49ers.

Quinn, though, said the origin of the move dated to 2009, when Sarkisian came to Seattle as UW’s head coach while Quinn was hired by the Seahawks as assistant head coach and defensive line coach. Quinn said the two had never met until that year.

“What’s when I met him and then through coming to practice and visiting him there,’’ Quinn said of Sarkisian, who left for USC in 2014 and then was fired early in the 2015 season due to several incidents related to what Sarkisian has since acknowledged was an alcohol problem.

“We invited him last year to come out to OTAs and to training camp and it was during those times it was in the back of my head to say if there was ever a spot and this came up I was thinking of a contingency plan if Kyle had an opportunity like he did that he (Sarkisian) would be someone I would consider so when it just so happened that connection could take place I jumped at the chance. I think he’s a fantastic coach.’’

Sarkisian was hired away from Alabama, where he had worked as an offensive analyst and then had been promoted to offensive coordinator following the Tide’s win over Washington in the BCS semifinals, replacing Lane Kiffin.

“He’s got a real background as a play-caller, number one,’’ Quinn said. “That was important to us and having familiarity with what we do. He’s somebody in his career whose been really committed to running the ball, having play-action and having the keepers in his game that we do. I thought through the years, he’s somebody that I personally connected with and I thought we’d make a good fit together. He fully understands how we utilizing our guys the best. Knowing that each season, how do we utilized the players on the roster is very important. We are fully under way with that.’’

With Ryan, Jones and the bulk of an offense that scored the most points of any NFL team since 2013 set to return, though, Quinn said he doesn’t expect Sarkisian to make major changes.

“As you go through, the scheme will be the same,’’ Quinn said. “There are principles that we do. The way we run wide zone, the keepers that we feature with Matt, the play-action game, all that part of our system will be intact. How do we feature new players that come in to it? How do we feature the existing schemes and how do we do that better. That’s where the gold will be. We have a terrific group of guys on the staff. How do we utilize those and how we utilize the players in the best way. There won’t be any wholesale changes in the scheme, but each year is a little different in how you feature the guys. We’ll find the best way to do that.”

Seahawks fans will get an in-person look at the Sarkisian-led Falcons’ offense as Atlanta will again visit Seattle for a regular season game in 2017 (dates and times of games will be set later this spring).