The longtime Seahawks assistant coach, and trusted adviser to Pete Carroll, has, in the words of a team insider, “been a pastor all along. He just so happened to be employed by a football team.”

Outside an Atlanta gas station, Rocky Seto stopped running. He walked inside, bought a hot dog and bottle of water and handed them to a man on a bench. Then he started talking.

Seto, the Seahawks’ assistant head coach for defense, always jogged before road games, and often those runs ended in conversation. Just then, Ben Malcolmson, Pete Carroll’s assistant, happened to be walking back from breakfast when he spotted Seto from the sidewalk: hunched forward to better listen to the homeless man next to him.

“Just spreading the Gospel,” Seto said.

A few hours later, the Seahawks played the Falcons in the playoffs. The very next day, after the Seahawks lost, Seto emotionally told the team he was leaving to become a pastor.

In seven seasons with the Seahawks, and nine at USC before that, Seto had become one of Carroll’s most trusted and popular advisers. “I’ll remember him forever,” said Russell Okung, the former Seahawks’ offensive lineman. Linebacker K.J. Wright called Seto one of his favorite coaches.

Just 41 years old, Seto was in his coaching prime. He had turned down offers to become a defensive coordinator for Steve Sarkisian at Washington and Gus Bradley in Jacksonville and made a salary in the upper six figures in 2016. It was easy to see a future in which he became a head coach. Those were important factors to consider, particularly because Seto and his wife, Sharla, have four young children.

To the people who knew him best, however, Seto’s bold career change was no surprise at all.

“He’s been a pastor all along,” Malcolmson said. “He just so happened to be employed by a football team.”

New reality, pastor’s salary

After watching his son’s soccer game on a Saturday morning, Seto takes his kids to breakfast. He and his wife have started house hunting in Los Angeles, with one request from their kids: They want a pool. But that only highlights the family’s shifting reality, as Seto and his family adjust to a new lifestyle on a pastor’s salary.

Right now, Seto knows only that he must do this, that it is his calling. Everything else — the job, the move, the finances — is a mystery.

“Don’t get me wrong,” he says, “my head’s not in the ground, thinking it’s not a big deal. It is a big deal!”

At breakfast, his kids start to get antsy. They’ve colored on their menus and played Tic-Tac-Toe, and now they want to go home. But Seto is locked in. He’s talking about the requirements of his new job, but really he’s talking about faith. He must love people, even when they don’t return that love, even when they betray him. He must serve others, serve them in obscurity, serve them selflessly and without recognition or status.

He looks excitedly from behind his wire-rimmed glasses.

“Am I humble enough to do that?” he says. “It’s going to be a challenge.”

Football was his god growing up

“Dude, did I tell you the whole John Robinson story?” he says.

He’s in a booth at a Bellevue sandwich shop seven weeks after the loss to Atlanta. Already, he has made sure the menu is satisfactory (“Do you like this stuff?”) and swatted a persistent fly above someone else’s plate. His backpack with his annotated Bible is next to him.

One day in 1997, Seto, an unspectacular community college player, drove to USC. He stepped inside Heritage Hall, the headquarters of USC’s athletic department, and was looking at the school’s Heisman Trophies when he spotted John Robinson, the Trojans’ coach.

Seto hurried upstairs, waited behind a corner and pounced, as if by accident, as soon as Robinson appeared. Inside the coach’s office, Seto pleaded to walk on.

“I want to be part of your team,” Seto begged. “I’ll do whatever it takes to help our team win.”

To that point in his life, everything he had aspired for centered on football. He did not grow up Christian or even in a religious home. He bonded with his dad, a first generation Japanese-American gardener, through sports and USC.

“Football was really my god, my identity, my source,” he says.

Not good enough as a player or student to go to USC out of high school, he picked a local community college because Bill Fisk, a former USC player, coached there. A couple of years later, Seto drove to USC and pleaded with Robinson, who had Seto write down his information. A letter arrived soon after, telling Seto when and where to report.

“Isn’t that crazy?” Seto says, as if hearing the story for the first time.

But that’s not the whole John Robinson story. After Seto’s first season, USC fired Robinson, and Seto asked to meet with athletic director Mike Garrett.

“Rocky went on this whole dissertation why it would be important to keep John Robinson and what he had done for the team,” recalled Daryl Gross, a former athletic department administrator. “It was the most eloquent, mature request from a student-athlete I’ve ever been around. His thoughts were so organized and so sound, and it had so much courage to it. I was so touched by it. I’ll never forget that.”

A pocket Bible plants a seed

A few weeks later, Seto and another walk on, Rocky Brown, sat in the locker room after a grueling offseason workout. It was Jan. 28, 1998, and football still ruled Seto’s life.

Except secretly he had started to question why. Seto loved USC, but after he ran out of the tunnel for the first time, before a night game against Florida State, he thought, this is it?

“In essence,” he says, “the identity of football was pretty hollow.”

In the locker room Brown gave Seto a pocket Bible, which he still has, and continued to talk about Jesus. Nothing mystical happened. Seto did not feel chills or anything, but he started reading the Bible.

“That was significant because the only thing I loved to read about was sports,” he says.

Yet football was not easily replaced at the top of his priorities. He started playing in high school to gain his dad’s approval, and the sport offered greater validation in college.

“Papa, guess what?” he told his dad at the start of his senior year. “They gave me a scholarship.”

He still gets choked up when he recalls his father’s response: “You made me believe in the impossible.”

No wonder Seto wanted to coach. He volunteered his first year for Paul Hackett at USC, got bumped to an administrative grad assistant year two and was fired, along with Hackett, before the next season.

That’s when he met Pete Carroll.

Pete Carroll looms large

Seto is hesitant to tell this story. Carroll is a giant in his life, his coaching mentor for 16 years. More than once, he will reinforce how much he loves the man. But this story, the one he’s about to tell, is not about Carroll. It’s about Seto, his faith, and the long process of finding himself.

Not long after he lost his job at USC, Seto was asked to drive the new coach’s car from a hotel to campus. That coach was Pete Carroll, who eventually hired Seto as a grad assistant.

During his first season under Carroll, Seto admired the tenacity of another assistant, Ed Orgeron, and tried to emulate him. Carroll didn’t like what he saw and asked to meet with Seto.

In his book, Carroll recalled telling Seto he was coaching outside of his personality, that in order to maximize the ability of his players, he had to teach them in his own, gentler style.

“True story,” Seto says.

Carroll kept promoting Seto through the years: to safeties coach, linebackers coach, defensive backs coach and, in 2009, to defensive coordinator. “I was living my dream job, dude,” Seto says.

After the 2009 season, however, Carroll told Seto he was taking the Seahawks job, and he was not taking Seto with him.

Seto was hurt. And pissed.

He was just Carroll’s defensive coordinator, and now he didn’t even have a spot for him? On top of that, USC’s new coach, Lane Kiffin, didn’t retain Seto.

Around that time, Cory Ishida, a pastor at Evergreen Baptist Church of San Gabriel Valley, told Seto he could intern at the church and learn about becoming a pastor. Seto considered the offer, mostly out of spite.

“I was so mad at Coach,” he says.

In February Carroll offered Seto a position as a quality control coach — an entry-level job tasked with cutting up film and generating scouting reports. At first Seto bitterly perceived the offer as a handout, but eventually he believed God was challenging his pride.

“God used that time to say: ‘Look, I’m your God. I’m your source of confidence,’ ” Seto says. “ ‘Not coach Carroll, not the USC Trojans. I’m the one.’ I told you my identity was in Jesus, but there was a little bit of a rival with coach Carroll or the USC Trojans or maybe both together.

“But God showed me how prideful, how arrogant I was and how I didn’t love Coach purely like I should have. And this is where I’m very careful. I loved him, I cared about him, I did my best for him, but the sentiment was, ‘If I do good for him, he’ll do good for me. He owes me.’ It’s very natural, right? Who doesn’t think that? But I wasn’t really being a true friend to him.”

Seto later spilled all of this to Carroll. It was an unforgettable moment — more memorable, he says, even than any Rose Bowl or Super Bowl. He strengthened his friendship with Carroll and learned to prioritize God.

For the first time, he also thought about leaving football.

Plane crash stirs deeper thinking

The morning of the Seahawks’ final preseason game in 2010, Seto jogged around a shallow lagoon outside of Oakland. Since joining the Seahawks, he had worked hard, but he was not satisfied. While jogging, he looked up in time to witness a small plane crash into the lagoon, killing all three people aboard.

He coached against the Raiders that day but couldn’t stop thinking about the crash.

“God was showing me a very eternal perspective,” he says.

His ambition lingered. After that season he accepted Rick Neuheisel’s offer to become UCLA’s defensive coordinator. Seto called Carroll from Disneyland. But before the deal was official, although not before it was reported in newspapers, Neuheisel pulled the offer.

“That was probably the lowest point,” Seto says, “having to crawl back to Coach and beg for my old job back.”

Later that year, Carroll had his assistants outline who they were, what they were about and their career goals. Carroll believes he previously failed in the NFL because he didn’t know himself well enough, a point he stresses to his own coaches.

“It all starts with Jesus,” Seto wrote. “The priorities Jesus has given me in order are: 1. Jesus 2. Sharla 3. Children 4. Work. By God’s grace we attempt to remain true to our priorities. The target of my life is to honor Jesus.”

He wanted to become a head coach in the NFL or at a major college, he wrote, “in order to have the opportunity and platform to raise up leaders who will influence the culture of our nation with the Gospel message of Jesus Christ. My hope is to advance the Gospel with the influence that God gives me.”

Truly his calling?

This past summer Seto received a surprising call. It was Cory Ishida, the same pastor who had offered Seto the internship more than six years earlier.

“The Lord told Pastor Cory that I would be the next senior pastor at Evergreen SGV,” Seto wrote in his notebook on Aug. 12.

Seto wanted to say yes almost immediately. Although he had no formal training, he’d become increasingly interested in the ministry. In fact, he had come to see it as his calling and had even preached at Ishida’s church in the offseason. His wife, Sharla, was not so ready.

Sharla had grown up in Seattle. Her parents lived there, and her four children loved their schools, their friends and their soccer teams. Plus, there was money to consider. Seto didn’t want to disclose the specifics, but he admitted the salary the church offered was “percentages of what the Seahawks were paying.”

“It was like World War III in our family,” Sharla says. “My heart was just not ready or open to the calling at the time. Totally in denial.”

Seto wrote in his notebook to determine if this was truly his calling, if he had the ability to serve and preach. He intends to give the notebook to his children as an example of how to discern God’s will. On Oct. 13, he wrote, “Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.” He added, “Do what you want to do.”

As late as December, however, Sharla was still not on board. Seto was willing to turn Ishida down. And then, on New Year’s Eve, the day before the Seahawks played the 49ers, Sharla sent a text. Seto didn’t see it until the evening, as the lobby at his San Jose hotel bumped: You should do this.

Sharla had read a Facebook post from the mother of a young girl who had waged a long fight with leukemia. She sent a screenshot to Seto: “Ava has done her job well. Let us do ours. Whatever God has given us to do, let us work at it with all our hearts.”

“For whatever reason,” Sharla said, “that’s what changed my heart.”

Seto cried when he told Carroll. “It wasn’t hard,” he says, “but it was such an emotional thing.” The boy who’d grown up worshipping football was finally at peace with leaving the sport behind. When he told his father, his dad simply said, “Life is too short. You’ve got to do what you want to do. You’re doing the right thing.”

Seto flew to Los Angeles in March to be introduced on his 41st birthday as the pastor-in-waiting at Evergreen Baptist: 296 members of the church voted in favor of Seto. Only four said no.