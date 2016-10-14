Former Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman was sentenced to 240 hours of community service after pleading guilty earlier this month to vehicular-assault and hit-and-run charges.

Former Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman was sentenced Friday to 240 hours of community service and 12 months of community supervision in connection with an injury crash in Oct. 2015 in Bellevue.

Coleman, 25, had pleaded guilty on Oct. 6 to vehicular-assault and hit-and-run charges.

Police said Coleman claimed to have smoked “spice,” a synthetic designer drug with effects similar to marijuana, about an hour before the October 2015 crash in Bellevue’s Lakemont neighborhood.

The driver of the other vehicle, Kristopher Fine, 56, suffered a broken collarbone when his car overturned, according to the criminal charges.

Under the plea agreement, the hit-and-run charge was amended from a felony to a gross misdemeanor. As for vehicular assault, Coleman is being charged for “disregard for the safety of others.”

Under the state’s vehicular-assault statute, drivers can be charged under one of three prongs: Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol; driving in a reckless manner; or driving with disregard for the safety of others.

The state and defense entered a joint recommendation that Coleman be granted a first-time offender waiver on the felony, in which he would be required to serve the community restitution in six months and 12 months of community supervision. He also agreed to pay restitution to Fine and for any property damage caused by the crash.

Coleman also will be required to undergo a substance-abuse evaluation and to refrain from using alcohol and nonprescribed drugs, including marijuana and synthetic cannaboids.

Coleman was suspended by the Seahawks after the accident and sat out a game against Carolina on Oct. 18 as a result. He was inactive the following week because of a concussion suffered in the accident.

Coleman finished his third full season with the Seahawks last year and is an unrestricted free agent.