The full details of Eddie Lacy’s one-year contract with the Seahawks are out and they show a little less risk for the team than was originally reported.

Lacy’s deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and $1.365 million in guaranteed salary, with the rest of the $5.5 million total in incentives — $385,000 in weight bonuses, $1 million in weekly roster bonuses and $1.3 million in performance incentives that, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com are “not likely to be earned.”

The contract is the second Seattle has signed with an outside UFA this season, the other being a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with offensive lineman Luke Joeckel. That deal included $7 million guaranteed and $1 million in roster bonuses.