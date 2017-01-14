By the looks of his Twitter account, Earl Thomas spent his Saturday night the same as many Americans: watching Tom Brady and the New England Patriots roll past the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round.

The game marked the 13th time in the last 14 seasons the Patriots have played a playoff game, including 11 with at least one win.

If you put the Patriots in the Seahawks’ shoes in the NFC West, would their dominance be so, well, dominant? That’s what Thomas questioned on Twitter in the final minutes of the Texans-Patriots game.

Tom Brady has the easiest route… put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!! — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

Thomas admits, he is salty. Best not come at him with a GIF like this fan.

Because this is what you get.

Did you watch the game this year I owned Tom Brady!! That BS you showing I was hurt trying to help my team. https://t.co/ZB6ts0ObuQ — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

For what it’s worth, New England has a 14-5 record against the NFC West since Brady became its starting quarterback.

Thomas has also said, perhaps accurately, that the Seahawks would have gotten at least the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye if he were healthy.