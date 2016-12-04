Earl Thomas left Sunday's game against the Panthers with a leg injury in the second quarter and was taken to the locker room in the back of a cart.

Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas left Sunday’s game against the Panthers with 10:40 to go in the first half after suffering a leg injury.

Thomas had just returned to the field after missing last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having suffered a hamstring injury in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, Thomas collided with teammate Kam Chancellor while attempting to intercept a pass in the second quarter. He landed awkwardly and was carried off the field by two members of the Seahawks support staff, putting no weight on either leg.

He was later taken to the CenturyLink Field locker room on the back of a cart.

The Seahawks said Thomas had a lower leg injury and was questionable to return. NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya said the injury was to Thomas’ left leg.

Update: At halftime, Tafoya reported that Thomas suffered a crack tibia bone in his leg.

On the next very play, Cam Newton threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Ted Ginn Jr. against Thomas’ replacement in the game, Steven Terrell, to make it 10-7 Seahawks with 10:32 to go in the second quarter.