Earl Thomas says things would be different for the Seahawks if he had been healthy down the stretch.

The Seahawks have looked like a different team without All-Pro safety patrolling the secondary.

But just how different would things have been had Earl Thomas been healthy down the stretch? Well, Thomas himself offered his thoughts on the matter Monday, responding to that question on Twitter, “Of course it would be different.. we would have a first round bye I guarantee you that.”

Since Thomas was lost for the season with a broken tibia on Dec. 5 vs. the Panthers, the Seahawks have gone 2-2, giving up an average of 24.5 points per game. Prior to Thomas’ injury, Seattle led the league in points allowed, giving up just 15.6 points per game.

Seattle had control of the No. 2 seed, but a 34-31 loss to the Cardinals in Week 16 paved the way for Atlanta to take the second seed. The Seahawks claimed the No. 3 seed with Sunday’s win over the 49ers, and will face Detroit in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.