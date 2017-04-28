The second-round selection of Ethan Pocic marked the 15th time the Hawks have drafted an offensive lineman since coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider took over in 2010 — more than any other NFL team.

There is a myth that the Seahawks invest in their offensive line the way a bald man does shampoo. Fans look at the low-end salaries and assume this organization dismisses the importance of the boys up front.

This leads to anger when Seattle struggles to run the ball or leaves Russell Wilson in perpetual peril. But that anger might be misdirected, because the Seahawks do invest in their linemen.

They just tend to have trouble developing them.

With the 58th pick in the draft Friday night, Seattle selected Ethan Pocic, a 310-pound center out of Louisiana State. The second-round selection marked the 15th time the Hawks have drafted an offensive lineman since coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider took over in 2010 — more than any other NFL team.

Yet, over that period, the Hawks haven’t signed any of those picks to a second contract. And it’s not because offensive-line coach Tom Cable transformed them into unaffordable superstars — it’s because most were essentially expendable.

From cornerback to defensive tackle to wide receiver, the Seahawks had draft needs that went beyond protecting their quarterback. But even after signing Luke Joeckel and Oday Aboushi in free agency, they still felt compelled to shore up the O-line Friday.

It makes sense when you consider A) Wilson was tied for second in sacks taken last year, and B) Seattle was 25th in rushing yards after spending four straight seasons in the top four. But should 12s have much optimism Pocic will become an asset?

It’s a fair question to ask, given what has transpired over the past seven years.

In 2011, the Seahawks used the 25th pick to draft tackle James Carpenter, who struggled for his first three seasons with the team. Guard John Moffitt, the Seahawks’ third-round pick that year, was far less productive.

Justin Britt, the Seahawks’ second-round pick in 2014, had problems as a tackle and guard before finding stability at center. And guard Germain Ifedi, Seattle’s first-round selection last year, was labeled one of the worst picks of the draft by the evaluation site Pro Football Focus.

Since 2011, the Seahawks have drafted two O-linemen in the first round, two in the second, two in the third, and two in the fourth. It’s been a far cry from a neglected position.

So why has it been so hard for Seattle to hit? If the draft is a crapshoot, is landing on a lineman akin to trying to roll snake eyes?

“It’s just a very hard position in general, in terms of quantity in college football,” Schneider said. “We’ve run into that. It shows up. It’s not a position that’s real heavy.”

But it is one that’s real important.

Schneider said Friday that Pocic was the pick that really got him sweating before it finally got made. And given that he can play center or tackle, Carroll dubbed him “the most flexible guy in the draft.”

It was the kind of talk that would get fans salivating, even if it came on a day famous for hyperbole. But recent history suggests the chances of Pocic working out are more slim than they are strong.

This is nothing against Pocic personally. I’d be writing these words regardless of who got picked. I also don’t want to suggest the Seahawks have whiffed on every lineman they drafted in the Carroll-Schneider era.

Russell Okung, the No. 6 pick in the 2010 draft, was one of the best tackles in the league for a time. J.R. Sweezy, a seventh-round selection in 2012, was a three-year starter for the Seahawks. And though Max Unger arrived one year before Schneider and Carroll, Cable still developed him into a Pro Bowl-caliber center.

But most of those were exceptions — and none except Unger re-signed.

As Schneider mentioned Friday, part of this is because Seattle has a slew of All-Pro defensive players that commanded A-list money. The Seahawks had to make decisions on who to pay, and the defense got the bulk of the cash.

But it’s not like the team was choosing between a star offensive lineman and a star defender. Most of the big payouts were relative no-brainers.

Besides, a big reason Seattle won its first Super Bowl was because many of its best players were still on their rookie contracts. If the Seahawks want a Pro Bowl offensive lineman without having to give up a star, they will probably have to snag him in the draft.

Is Pocic the answer? Maybe he is — and fans can be excited if they want.

But if we’re talking about linemen in Seattle, they have a right to be skeptical, too.