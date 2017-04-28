Wilson and Ciara welcomed their baby Sienna Princess Wilson into the world Friday, announcing the birth of their baby girl.

It’s official. Russell Wilson is a dad.

Wilson and Ciara welcomed their baby Sienna Princess Wilson into the world Friday, announcing the birth of their baby girl with a message that read:

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,

No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.

Love,

Daddy & Mommy.

7:03 pm

7 lbs 13 oz.

4.28.2017″

So while the Seahawks were furiously adding players to their roster, Wilson was no-doubt occupied with the addition to his own roster.

The couple married last summer in England and announced they were expecting their first child together during the fall. This is the 28-year-old Wilson’s first child. Ciara has a young son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.