Doug Baldwin matched Bobby Engram's 2007 mark of 94 catches.

Doug Baldwin had two receptions, good for 44 yards, which gave him 94 for the season, tying Bobby Engram in 2007 for the season franchise record.

Not that Baldwin seemed too impressed about it afterward.

“It means I was one short of owning the record,’’ he said.

Baldwin was one of the players whose snaps were limited late when the Seahawks decided to rest starters. But Baldwin indicated he was fine with how it played out, turning a question about tying the record to an answer about the team.

“We have won 10 games (for the fifth straight year),’’ he said. “I am thankful to be a part of it.’’

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Baldwin tying the record that “it was beautiful that he got that done today.’’