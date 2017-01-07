Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin set a new franchise record for most catches in a playoff game, 11 for 104 yards. But one catch — his only touchdown catch, no less, in the fourth quarter — bothered him after the game.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw a pass intended for receiver Jermaine Kearse, but Baldwin was also in the area and made the catch instead.

“That ball was supposed to go to Jermaine,” Baldwin said. “I feel terrible about it. You guys laugh, but we work really, really hard. Every opportunity and every target is few and far between. I wasn’t where I was supposed to be. Fortunately enough, it worked out for us in terms of us scoring a touchdown, but I took a touchdown away from my brother and I feel terrible about it.”