Doug Baldwin further established himself as the most-prolific receiver in Seahawks playoff history with 11 catches on Saturday night against Detroit.

On Saturday night, Doug Baldwin became unquestionably the greatest post-season receiver in Seahawks history.

In catching 11 passes for 104 yards, Baldwin became the franchise’s career leader in post-season receptions with 49 while also becoming the first Seahawk to record three 100-yard-plus games in the playoffs.

He also added to a couple post-season records he already held — 11 straight playoff games with a catch and increasing his record in receiving yards to 622 (he also had maybe the most ridiculous catch in team history, post-season or otherwise, and you can read a great breakdown of that here from Jayson Jenks).

On the night before he further rewrote the record books, Baldwin had a long text conversation with the player who may be his biggest inspiration — longtime NFL receiver Steve Smith, who earlier in the week had officially announced his retirement. Baldwin said he wanted to wait a few days for things to die down following Smith’s retirement. “We had a good conversation,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin has often talked about his admiration for Smith — it’s why he wears the No. 89.

And after Saturday night’s game, when asked about a move he made to get open for a 42-yard reception in the fourth quarter that set up a touchdown that broke the team open in Seattle’s 26-6 win, Baldwin gave a nod to Smith.

“A lot of my game I stole from Steve Smith,” Baldwin said, responding when asked what advice Smith has given him to say “what advice hasn’t he given me?”

Baldwin looked initially to Smith for one obvious reason — at 5-9, 195 pounds Smith provided a good role model for the 5-10, 189-pound Baldwin of how a smaller receiver can succeed in the NFL.

But as he got to know Smith what increasingly struck Baldwin was his approach to the game.

“When he came into the league I just loved the way that he played the game with passion and fire,” Baldwin said. “You can say whatever you want about the guy, but he was a competitor. He fought for every inch on that football field. And I wanted to be like that so I tried to emulate everything my body can possibly emulate.”

Baldwin has already played in as many playoff games — 11 — as Smith did in a 16-year career that ended with him ranked seventh all-time in receiving yards.

One thing Smith told Baldwin in their text conversation Friday night was to enjoy the moment. Smith got to a Super Bowl following the third year of his career then never got to another (one chance ended when the Panthers were defeated by the Seahawks in the NFC title game following the 2005 season.

“One of the things he’s always told me is just appreciate it,” Baldwin said. ” You can’t take it for granted. So every time I’m out there, I think about when I was playing in Little League sports, when I was playing little league football and how much I loved it and just enjoyed it as a kid. And I don’t want to take it for granted.

“Sometimes it can get hard and you struggle throughout the course of the season, have ups and downs, but you’ve got to be thankful that you’re out there. So that was one of the things that he’s always preaching to me is just be thankful for the moment that you have.”

Baldwin then played like it Saturday — his 11 catches were one off the team’s single-game post-season record (Darrell Jackson had 12 against St. Louis in 2005) and the second-most he has had in any game, just off the 13 he record against Arizona in Seattle’s last regular-season home game two weeks ago.