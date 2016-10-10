Bennett and teammate Doug Baldwin say they’ve never heard locker-room talk quite like what was referenced over the weekend by presidential candidate Donald Trump. A 2005 video of Trump, in which he used a vulgar term to describe groping women, surfaced Friday.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin and defensive lineman Michael Bennett have heard a lot of locker-room talk during their years in the NFL.

But two of the more veteran and outspoken Seahawks they say they’ve never heard locker-room talk quite like what was referenced over the weekend by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

A 2005 video of Trump, in which he used a vulgar term to describe groping women, surfaced Friday.

Trump called the comment “locker-room talk.”

Bennett angrily dismissed the notion that athletes talk in such a manner.

“As a parent of (three) daughters I felt like, I was irate,” Bennett said. “Locker-room talk? I don’t even know if that’s locker-room talk, though. That was kind of crazy to be talking about a woman like that. Women are so important. Without women none of us would be here. So you can’t disrespect women at all. That stuff that’s going on, it’s terrible.’’

Bennett also said he was offended by another Trump comment from the video, in which he said fame allows him to get away with treating women differently.

“I don’t think anybody goes out of their way to go out and disrespect women in that type of way or feels that because of their situation that they can disrespect women, that because you are a superstar you can get away with that,’’ Bennett said. “That’s not true. You’ve got to treat people right and treat women with respect.”

Baldwin acknowledged that although locker-room talk can stray into many different territories, what Trump said wouldn’t be typical.

“You know, I’m not going to judge a man in that light, because everybody says dumb stuff at times,” Baldwin said. “Everybody makes mistakes. I’m not too surprised by that, I’ll say that.

“Have I heard things like that in the locker room? Not that aggressive. Again, locker-room talk, it can be aggressive sometimes. But I don’t think I’ve heard — ever heard — anything like that.”

Baldwin also questioned how Trump would know what locker-room talk is.

“He’s not in the locker room,” Baldwin said. “He’s not in a violent sport. So I don’t know if he really knows what locker-room talk is. It’s not that, I can tell you that.”

Bennett, who last year announced he was supporting Bernie Sanders in the presidential election, said Monday of a possible Trump presidency: “It’s kind of crazy all the stuff that is going on and you can have a president that doesn’t understand the people. It’s just kind of a disgrace a little bit.”

With the election nearing, he said the campaign and Sunday’s debate were a hot topic in the Seahawks’ locker room.

“I think the debate is a conversation around the whole world right now,” Bennett said. “But in the locker room it’s a conversation, because everybody wants to know, because everybody that’s paying attention to what is going on in this point in time we want to see how the country is going to change with all the racism and things going on in America.

“Everybody is paying attention to the debates, and everybody on the team is talking about it, and we all want to do our part.”