As efficient as Hauschka has been from distance, he has been unreliable on what generally are considered automatic kicks in the NFL. His latest miss came Sunday, a 44-yard attempt in a win over the Eagles.

With seven minutes and 30 seconds left in Sunday’s game vs. Philadelphia, Seahawks kicker Stephen Hauschka did something he hasn’t done all year: He missed a field-goal attempt from more than 29 yards.

In this instance, it was a 44-yarder that would have given Seattle a 22-point lead in its 26-15 win. A concern? Not necessarily, because in previous attempts from 30 yards or more this season, Hauschka had lived up to his “House Money” moniker — going 8 for 8 from between 30-39 yards, 6 for 6 from between 40-49 and 1 for 1 from 50 or farther.

There is a “but,” though.

As efficient as Hauschka has been from distance, he has been unreliable on what generally are considered automatic kicks in the NFL. Against Atlanta in Week 6, he missed a 29 yarder. Against Arizona a week later, he missed a 28-yarder by about 28 yards. And after a having his extra-point attempt blocked Sunday, Hauschka is 18 for 22 on PATs this season, which ranks him 31st in the NFL percentage-wise (81.8). The only guy worse? Former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, who was released last week after going 15 for 19 on PATs (79 percent).

So what’s the deal? It’s tough to question Hauschka’s credentials — he had the third-best field-goal percentage in the league last year (93.5) and was 6 of 6 from 50 yards or farther. But this year, we might be seeing a slight case of the yips.

It happens sometimes. In all sports, really. Cubs All-Star pitcher Jon Lester can throw a 95-mph fastball down the middle but can’t make a pick-off throw to first base. Former Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax used to airmail his throws to first as well. Even Tiger Woods, once considered the most mentally impenetrable athlete in the world, suddenly forgot how to chip a couple years back.

Is Hauschka developing a similar brain block on the gimmes? Because this isn’t the first time he has struggled on extra points. The Seahawks’ 90.9 PAT percentage (40 of 44) last year was 27th in the NFL.

This might be an overreaction, of course. Having PATs blocked is different than just yanking or pushing them. And the missed field-goal attempt vs. the Falcons was partly due to a snap issue — meaning the only truly egregious miss Hauschka has had this year was that hooked field-goal attempt vs. the Cardinals.

It is worth keeping an eye on, though — especially on the extra points. Inconsistent kicking can come back to haunt teams.

Of course, if it becomes a serious problem, the Seahawks can just commit a holding penalty before the PAT. From 43 yards, Hauschka is a virtual guarantee.