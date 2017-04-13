Did a Tweet Thursday night indicate Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders are closing in on a contract?

After a day of rumblings that Marshawn Lynch was negotiating a contract with the Raiders that could help pave the way for a trade from Seattle to Oakland where he could resume his career after a year in retirement, a Tweet Thursday night might have foreshadowed that the deal is done — or at least on the way.

“I’m Thankfull!!!! Yes Lawd!!!!” Lynch Tweeted at 7:42 p.m.

Quickly responding to the Tweet was former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck, a teammate of Lynch’s in Seattle in 2010, who responded “Welcome back kid! # BeastMode.”

So does it all mean Lynch is on his way back to the NFL and in Oakland?

Given the twists and turns this story has taken the last few weeks, it seems as solid as anything else, though as of mid-Thursday night there were no other specific reports of a deal getting done.

As detailed earlier in the day, NFL.com reported that the Raiders and Lynch were working on a contract as a precursor to a trade of Lynch from the Seahawks to Oakland. Oakland would not want to inherit Lynch’s Seattle deal, which comes with a $9 million salary cap hit for this year if he is to return, undoubtedly working on a low-risk, high-incentive contract and likely for one season.

Once that is completed then Seattle could trade Lynch to Oakland, likely for a low-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, or possibly a conditional pick in 2018 based on how Lynch performs. That would give Seattle some compensation for Lynch and avoid the Seahawks having to release Lynch and likely try to get back at least $2.5 million of his $7.5 million signing bonus that was part of a contract he signed with Seattle in March, 2015. While asking for that back would be uncomfortable for Seattle, Lynch also would like to avoid paying it.

It’s been expected that once Lynch and the Raiders work out a contract that a trade could happen quickly.

Lynch can be traded without filing papers to be reinstated off the reserve/retired list, though he would eventually have to file those papers to be activated to Oakland’s active roster.

There has been no thought that Lynch would look to return to Seattle, and while some rumors included other teams, all of Thursday’s reports were focused solely on Lynch working on a deal with the Raiders.